SplitVue Introduces Dual-Screen Monitor Focused on Ergonomic Design and Workplace Efficiency

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SplitVue today announced the launch of its latest dual desktop monitor, developed to support ergonomic work environments and improve multitasking efficiency. The new model features adjustable dual-screen functionality and a compact form factor designed to reduce workspace clutter while promoting comfort and productivity for users across creative and professional settings.





At its core, SplitVue features two 21.5-inch ultra-slim screens that combine into a seamless 43-inch workspace. But what truly sets it apart is its dynamic movement system — allowing users to tilt, swivel, stack, and flip both screens effortlessly. Whether working side-by-side, in vertical portrait mode, or flipped forward for collaboration, SplitVue adapts to the user, not the other way around.

“With SplitVue, we wanted to challenge the way people interact with their screens,” says John Rosetti, Founder & CEO of SplitVue. “The modern professional moves constantly — between tasks, devices, and physical spaces. We created SplitVue to move with them. Its ergonomic design lets users adjust height, angle, and position seamlessly, encouraging comfort, better posture, and true flexibility without sacrificing performance.”

SplitVue also integrates a 6-in-1 docking hub built directly into its stand, reducing cable clutter and providing instant connectivity for USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and audio ports. The monitor supports dual device connection — allowing Mac and Windows systems to run simultaneously — and delivers 140Hz refresh rate, 400-nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color accuracy, ensuring smooth, vibrant visuals across every setup.

By combining powerful specs with ergonomic innovation, SplitVue bridges the gap between productivity and physical well-being. Its minimalist design, cable-free setup, and adaptive motion system make it ideal for offices, studios, and hybrid workspaces alike.

Early adopters can now preorder SplitVue at splitvue.io and enjoy an exclusive 30% launch discount. Every unit includes a two-year warranty and full plug-and-play compatibility for a hassle-free experience.

About SplitVue

SplitVue is dedicated to elevating how people interact with digital workflows. By merging cutting-edge display engineering with smart, portable design, SplitVue provides professionals and enthusiasts a cleaner, more powerful, and more flexible workstation experience.



