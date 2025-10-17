MPChat Publishes "The Fourth Covenant" Manifesto to Redefine Digital Freedom with Integrated Crypto Communication and Payment Tools

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-generation digital finance platform MPChat today released its foundational manifesto, "The Fourth Covenant: MPChat’s Manifesto for Digital Freedom" officially declaring its commitment to solving the growing issues of privacy erosion and value-flow barriers in the current digital world. By seamlessly integrating end-to-end encrypted communication, a versatile stablecoin wallet, and a global payment card into a single super-application, MPChat aims to provide a truly sovereign digital life solution for global users, especially digital nomads, international students, and AI developers.

The manifesto opens by posing the central question of our time: "When every conversation can be monitored, every transaction invisibly scrutinized, and every digital asset frozen, what remains of our so-called sovereignty?" MPChat posits that the history of human progress is the history of upgrading the operating system of individual liberty, with each significant upgrade defined by a new "covenant." From laws etched in stone to the Declaration of Independence proclaiming that "all men are created equal," great covenants have continuously expanded and defended the frontiers of individual rights. MPChat asserts that with the birth of Bitcoin—the first truly decentralized, trustless protocol for value created for every individual on Earth—humanity has entered the genesis of "The Fourth Covenant."

However, the manifesto notes that while we hold the keys to a decentralized world, our daily lives are increasingly bound by centralized platforms, facing three "New Shackles":

• The Cage of Communication: Users' private conversations have become data mines for corporations, constantly facing the risk of leaks and misuse.

• The Walls of Value: The high costs, inefficiencies, and complex scrutiny of traditional cross-border payment systems have become immense barriers to the flow of value between global citizens, a significant pain point for AI developers, international students, and digital nomads.

• The Absence of Sovereignty: The ultimate control over users' digital identities and assets does not lie in their own hands.

To break these shackles and accelerate the era of digital freedom represented by "The Fourth Covenant," the MPChat platform was born. The company’s mission is: "To accelerate the world's transition to a crypto-based lifestyle (Live With Crypto)." MPChat is not just developing an application; it is building practical and reliable tools for this new covenant of digital freedom.

To achieve this grand vision, MPChat returns to the first principles of digital freedom and establishes four foundational pillars:

1. Information Sovereignty: The cornerstone of MPChat is end-to-end encrypted communication by default, ensuring that users' conversations belong to them and them alone, like a vault for their thoughts.

2. Asset Sovereignty: In collaboration with multiple top-tier institutions, MPChat has developed the MPChat Wallet and MPCard system, centered on stablecoins. This enables users to manage and use their digital assets globally with security, low cost, and high efficiency, giving them complete control over their value.

3. Ecosystem Openness: MPChat believes the ultimate form of freedom is creation. Through the forthcoming MP Developer Platform, MPChat will open its core capabilities, empowering developers worldwide to co-create an infinite range of MiniApp use cases and build a prosperous ecosystem.

4. Growth by Consensus: This transformation requires everyone's participation. MPChat's official referral system is designed to share the growth dividends of the platform with every single "evangelist," thereby incentivizing community growth.

The manifesto concludes by emphasizing that "Live with Crypto" is not a marketing slogan but a serious engineering goal. MPChat is dedicated to igniting the fuse, hoping to accelerate the entire industry's embrace of a freer, more efficient crypto-based lifestyle by a decade. This document is MPChat's promise to all its users—that the company will steadfastly uphold the spirit of "The Fourth Covenant" and integrate its principles into all its products and interactions.

About MPChat



MPChat is redefining communication and value for the digital age. As an all-in-one application, we seamlessly integrate an end-to-end encrypted messenger with a secure stablecoin wallet, a global crypto card, and a virtual bank account system. Designed for the new global economy of digital nomads, international students, and borderless businesses, MPChat solves the critical pain points of cross-border payments, empowering users to transact and communicate with unparalleled freedom and privacy. Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition and help everyone to truly ‘Live with Crypto’.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



