Industry Leaders Join Ingenio Care’s Mission to Redefine Access, Coordination, and Value in U.S. Healthcare

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingenio Care, Inc., an AI-driven digital health company, today announced the expansion of its distinguished Advisory Board, bringing together renowned clinical and business leaders to help guide its next phase of growth. The move reflects Ingenio Care’s continued momentum in building a connected, AI-enabled healthcare network that improves access, coordination, and affordability for patients, providers, and payers alike.

Ingenio Care simplifies the healthcare experience through real-time scheduling, intelligent documentation, and coordinated follow-up across all settings of care. The platform empowers patients with immediate access to trusted providers, consolidated health records, and personalized care plans—while helping providers and payers achieve measurable cost savings and operational efficiency.

“Our advisory board brings together exceptional experience across clinical delivery, health systems, and payer innovation,” said Alex Kumar, CEO of Ingenio Healthcare. “Their support underscores our mission to redesign healthcare around patients—with technology, data, and collaboration at its core.”

Advisory Board: Bridging Innovation and Real-World Care

Ingenio Care’s Advisory Board combines front-line clinical expertise with strategic insight to ensure its platform remains innovative, practical, and outcomes-driven.

Clinical Advisors

Dr. Yogi Ahluwalia, former Chairman of Psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital Chicago, leads Ingenio Care’s behavioral-health and underserved-population initiatives, developing scalable models that expand access and improve outcomes.

“Ingenio Care doesn’t just digitize care—it orchestrates it. By aligning data, access, and collaboration, it’s making value-based care both practical and sustainable.” — Dr. Yogi Ahluwalia

Dr. Pradeep Thapar, Board-Certified Adult and Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist trained at the University of Illinois and Northwestern University, advises on expanding Ingenio Care’s behavioral-health network and collaborative-care integration.

“Patient access is a barrier to patient outcomes, cost, and provider efficiency—and that challenge has driven our innovation into the Ingenio Care platform.” — Dr. Pradeep Thapar

Dr. Robert Parker, a primary-care physician with extensive managed-care experience, guides provider-side workflow design to ensure the platform enhances both clinical efficiency and patient engagement.

“I’ve been part of testing the platform, and it has come a long way in helping patients manage their health while improving physician–patient interaction through AI.” — Dr. Robert Parker

Dr. Robert Wagner, a physician-leader with deep experience in clinical operations and healthcare innovation, plays a key role in translating clinical insight into technology-enabled solutions.

“I really like the fact that it offers patient-centric tools and that the record is placed into the patient’s phone—not locked in provider silos. This enables patients to get care wherever they may be.” — Dr. Robert Wagner

Dr. Krishna Jain, a vascular surgeon and pioneer in outpatient and ambulatory surgical care, contributes his expertise in specialty-care integration and value-based procedural delivery.

“When I first looked at the platform, I found it to be highly innovative, and I believe it can drive both outcomes and efficiency for the diabetic population that is at risk of losing limbs.” — Dr. Krishna Jain

Strategic & Industry Advisors

Sanjiv Anand, MBA, former executive at Hewitt Associates, Bswift/Aetna, and Xero, chairs the strategic advisory group, shaping Ingenio Care’s operating and economic models from a payer and provider perspective.

“This platform has the potential to fundamentally improve employer-sponsored healthcare. By enhancing patient experience, compliance, and navigation, Ingenio Care can drive better outcomes and lower costs for employers while improving the overall health of their workforce.” — Sanjiv Anand, MBA

Paul Lavin, MBA, former President & CEO of American Health Holding and Lead Independent Director at Guidewire Software, brings decades of experience in healthcare technology and payer innovation.

Anil Lal, MPH, healthcare executive with the University of Chicago Radiology group, advises on integrating outpatient and specialty services into Ingenio Care’s coordinated-care network.

Duane Lisowski, MBA, veteran of R1RCM and City of Hope, provides guidance on revenue-cycle optimization and performance analytics.

Together, these leaders ensure Ingenio Care continues to address healthcare’s most persistent inefficiencies by aligning patient experience, provider workflows, and payer incentives through intelligent automation.

Platform Highlights

Instant Provider Access: Patients can connect with local, in-network providers for virtual visits—often within minutes.

Centralized Health Records: A secure, unified repository for complete patient histories.

AI-Powered Care Plans: Automated assignment of personalized preventive plans for at-risk patients.

Coordinated Care Continuation: Immediate visibility of discharge instructions, medications, and follow-up plans.

Payer-Ready Infrastructure: Built-in tools for utilization management, referral intelligence, and bundled-payment readiness.



Building Momentum Toward National Scale

As Ingenio Care prepares for its seed funding round, the company continues to enhance its platform through insights from patients, clinicians, and its growing advisory network.

“Having this caliber of leadership behind us shows the system’s readiness for meaningful change,” added Kumar. “Ingenio Care is not just another health-tech product—it’s the connective tissue of a smarter, more equitable healthcare future.”

Meet Ingenio Care at HLTH 2025

Ingenio Care will be exhibiting at HLTH 2025 within the Digital Health Foundation booth (#1760-46). Attendees are invited to stop by to experience a live demo of the Ingenio Care platform and meet members of the leadership team. If you’re attending HLTH, please visit us at Booth 1760-46 to learn how Ingenio Care is transforming the future of patient access, care coordination, and value-based health innovation.

About Ingenio Care

Ingenio Care, Inc. is a digital health company focused on creating a patient-centric, AI-enabled healthcare network that connects patients, providers, and payers in real time. Through its platform, Ingenio Care simplifies care delivery, improves coordination, and reduces costs—empowering patients while enabling providers to deliver higher-quality, value-based care. Learn more at www.ingeniohc.com.

