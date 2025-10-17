Peanut Trade, Protocol Labs & Supermoon’s Startup Day at Token2049 Singapore Showcased leading Startups and VCs





AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startup Day in Singapore brought together founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders for a full program of panels, live pitches, and networking, powered by Peanut Trade , Protocol Labs , and Filecoin Foundation .

The event opened with a discussion on The Road to TGE: Building, Launching, and Sustaining Web3 Projects. Speakers included Alex Momot (Peanut Trade), Mansoor Madhavji (Blockchain Founders Fund), Colton Conley (Arrington Capital), and Jessie Xiao (Starknet Foundation), who shared practical insights on guiding projects from early development through token generation.

Following the panel, six selected startups took the stage. Hivello presented its plug-and-play platform for renting idle computing power to DePIN networks. Kolz introduced its AI social media agents for KOLs and brands. NettyWorth showcased AI-driven loan infrastructure connecting real and digital assets. Neuron presented an orchestration layer for AI-enabled robots and autonomous systems. Native outlined its cross-chain DeFi platform unlocking Bitcoin for Web3 use cases. Folks Finance pitched its hub for cross-chain asset management, including lending and staking.

The competition was tight, and closed with two awards. Neuron won Best Project on Feasibility & Product as well as Best Project on Overall Pitch Impression. NettyWorth and Folks Finance followed closely, underlining the strong level of competition across categories.The judging panel included David Shengart (NOTALONE Ventures), Mona Tiesler (Tokentus Investments), David Ching (Animoca Brands), Max Andonov (Cointelegraph Accelerator), Vladimir Velmeshev (Mythos Venture Partners), Kevin O’Brien (Verdicti Ventures), Joshua Howard (Red Beard Ventures), Yan Bo Ng (Filecoin Foundation), and Arthur Firstov (Mercuryo).

A second panel explored the 2025 VC Landscape: Are Early-Stage Deals Slowing Down? featuring Ben Lakoff (Bankless Ventures), Akshat Vaidya (Maelstrom), Ciara Sun (C² Ventures), and Mia Soarez (MAD), who debated the shifting dynamics of capital allocation in the current market.

The day ended with open networking with over 100 guests, connecting founders and investors for new conversations and potential collaborations.

Beyond Startup Day, Supermoon ’s Co-Founder Elena Obukhova was also selected to speak at other events during Token2049. This included a fireside chat at Multichain Day by Wrapped with Mathieu Baudet, CEO of Linera, and moderating the “Betting on Decentralized Intelligence” panel at Open Intelligence Day by Gradient and Pantera, featuring Nihal Maunder (Pantera), Kuleen (Solana AI), and Ben Lakoff (Bankless Ventures).

Supermoon now looks ahead to Devconnect Argentina, where the community will host its next gatherings for builders and investors.

Pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sWKyeXZ8M5lHl6sz0yo_cn0WBlFdrFCa?usp=drive_link

About Supermoon

Supermoon is a global community for radical founders and ambitious minds who ship innovations. Built on the belief that real growth happens through real relationships, we host high-value events and offer access to a strategic network that puts our members ahead.

Contact:

Supermoon - media@supermooncamp.com

Peanut Trade - operations@peanut.trade

Protocol Labs - press@protocol.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb450573-423d-4eec-80c7-2842a550be93