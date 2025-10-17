Her Agenda and the Ad Council Promote “Pretirement” Awareness with Stacked: Saving, Planning, and Playing with Intention

New York, NY , Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Agenda, the award-winning digital media platform , today announced a new collaboration with the Ad Council and AARP in support of the national This Is Pretirement campaign. The collaboration brings together editorial, digital, and live programming designed to spark a cultural shift in how women think about and prepare for retirement, culminating in a flagship panel event on October 23rd in New York City titled Stacked: Saving, Planning, & Playing With Intention.





The collaboration leverages Her Agenda’s trusted editorial voice and community reach to engage ambitious women around the strategies, resources, and mindset needed to plan with intention for their financial futures. Content published across Her Agenda’s website, newsletters, and social platforms will set the stage for the live event, which will convene thought leaders and experts in financial wellness, retirement planning, and women’s economic empowerment. Hosted by Emmy Award–winning journalist and Her Agenda Founder Rhonesha Byng , the panel will feature author and financial activist Dasha Kennedy , financial expert Lori Trawinski , and personal finance thought leader and author Jamila Souffrant ,

The Stacked: Saving, Planning, & Playing With Intention conversation will be livestreamed across Her Agenda’s channels to extend the reach beyond the room, and post-event storytelling will include a highlight video and editorial recap capturing the most impactful takeaways.

“Pretirement is about reframing the way women think about what comes next,” said Rhonesha Byng, Founder and CEO of Her Agenda. “Women need to be equipped to support ourselves, and that means having the strategy and resources in place to navigate whatever comes next with confidence. Collaborating with the Ad Council and AARP on this campaign ensures that the message reaches our community and also influences the broader cultural conversation.”

Through this work, Her Agenda, the Ad Council and AARP aim to reshape the narrative around retirement, moving it from a distant milestone to an intentional, ongoing process rooted in empowerment and long-term planning.

​​“Our collaboration with Her Agenda and AARP empowers women, delivering a message that’s both timely and transformative: Pretirement isn’t just a phase—it’s a mindset," said Tracy Danicich, Vice President, Group Campaign Director at the Ad Council. "By equipping women with the tools to plan for their retirement intentionally, we’re helping to build a future where financial confidence and freedom are within reach for everyone.”

For event details including livestream and in-person access, join the Her Agenda email list or visit heragenda.com .

About Her Agenda

Her Agenda is an award-winning digital media platform bridging the gap between ambition and achievement for women. For 17 years, it has provided access to content and community that give women the information and inspiration they need to get started or move to the next level in their life and career. As one of the first digital journalism brands focused on career-driven women who lead, Her Agenda connects women to the stories, tools, and community that move their ambitions forward. The site’s motto is No one Ever Slows Her Agenda, which means whatever your goal is, go for it, and don’t let anyone or anything stop you.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.