Aeroméxico Announces Filing of Amended Registration Statement for Proposed Global Offering

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (“ Aeroméxico ”) today announced the launch of its global offering (the “ Global Offering ”), consisting of 11,727,325 American Depositary Shares (“ ADSs ”) in the United States and 27,463,590 common shares in Mexico. Each ADS represents 10 common shares of Aeroméxico.

The Global Offering will consist of (i) a primary offering of 7,394,409 ADSs in the United States and 7,000,000 common shares in the Mexican offering, and (ii) a secondary offering of 4,332,916 ADSs in the United States and 20,463,590 common shares in the Mexican offering, consisting of the sale of shares by certain shareholders of Aeroméxico (the “ Selling Shareholders ”). Delta, a current shareholder and Aeroméxico’s long-term strategic business partner, will not participate in the global offering and has agreed to enter into a four-year lock-up agreement.

Concurrently with the Global Offering, the Company intends to enter into a private placement of shares (the “ Concurrent Private Placement ”), pursuant to which PAR Capital Management will commit to purchase from Aeroméxico approximately US$25 million of common shares at a price per share equal to 95% of the initial public offering price. The Concurrent Private Placement is expected to close substantially simultaneously with the settlement of the Global Offering, subject to customary closing conditions.

The estimated initial public offering price range is between US$18.00 and US$20.00 per ADS for the U.S. offering, and between the equivalent in Mexican pesos of US$1.80 and US$2.00 per common share for the Mexican offering.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,171,050 ADSs from the Selling Shareholders.

Aeromexico has applied to list the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AERO.” The common shares have been approved for listing on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (“ BMV ”) under the ticker symbol “AERO.”

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead book-running managers of the offering in the United States. Apollo Global Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BNP PARIBAS, BTG Pactual, and Santander are acting as book-running managers for the offering in the United States. Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering in the United States. Barclays Capital Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Barclays México and Morgan Stanley México, Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. are acting as joint lead book-running managers of the Mexican offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone: (888) 603-5847; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055 or by telephone: (888) 474- 0200 or by email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective, and a prospecto de colocación has been filed with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (“ CNBV ”) in Mexico. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement and the Mexican prospectus become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The ADSs have not been and will not be registered with the Registro Nacional de Valores (“ RNV ”) maintained by the CNBV. The common shares underlying the ADSs have been registered with the RNV and are expected to be listed on the BMV. Registration of the common shares with the RNV does not imply any certification as to the investment quality of such shares, our solvency, liquidity or credit quality, or the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the prospectus and does not ratify or validate any actions or omissions, if any, undertaken in contravention of applicable law.

