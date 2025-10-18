Piazza Garibaldi Introduces End-to-End Project Management for Ultra-Luxury Living and Yachting

Piazza Garibaldi Design has launched an end-to-end project management service for ultra-luxury homes and yachts. The firm, led by Denise Muraro, oversees every phase from design to delivery, offering high-net-worth clients seamless coordination, expert oversight, and personalized solutions across the United States and Europe.





Denise Muraro of Piazza Garibaldi Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piazza Garibaldi Design now offers a fully integrated project management service, providing high-net-worth clients with a single point of contact throughout every phase of ultra-luxury residential and yachting projects. Founder Denise Muraro leads this new service, which streamlines the process from initial concept through final delivery. Each home and yacht receives detailed attention, reflecting the client’s preferences and lifestyle.

This end-to-end management covers all stages of project development. The firm handles creative design, technical planning, construction oversight, and owner representation. Clients no longer need to coordinate multiple vendors or navigate complex logistics. The process becomes more efficient and less stressful, whether the project involves a new build or a renovation of an estate, penthouse, or custom yacht interior.

“Our clients want beautiful spaces and a process that runs smoothly,” says Denise Muraro, founder of Piazza Garibaldi Design. “We take responsibility for every step, assemble the right teams, manage timelines, and check every detail.”

Global Expertise Aligns With Market Growth

Muraro’s experience in New Orleans, New York, and Europe shapes the firm’s ability to deliver culturally informed solutions. It acts as the client’s advocate by coordinating architects, contractors, and artisans, while also overseeing quality control, permitting, and compliance. This hands-on management allows each project, from waterfront properties to 30-meter yachts, to meet the highest standards.

Recent forecasts show the luxury design market will reach $369.8 billion by 2030. The global yacht market is projected to grow from $9.48 billion in 2025 to $11.05 billion by 2029. Personalization and sustainability drive these trends, and the firm incorporates eco-friendly materials and the latest smart technologies to address evolving client needs.

“We see a shift toward holistic project management in luxury design,” Muraro notes. “Our role is to simplify the journey so clients can enjoy their homes and yachts, confident that every detail receives expert attention.”

Visit Piazza Garibaldi Design’s website to learn more about its end-to-end project management for ultra-luxury living and yachting.

About Piazza Garibaldi Design

Piazza Garibaldi Design is a boutique firm specializing in project management, interior design, and construction oversight for luxury homes, estates, and yachts. Denise Muraro founded the company, which is recognized for its global perspective, personalized service, and high standards, serving clients across the United States and Europe.

