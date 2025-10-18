Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Investors may be Entitled to Recover Losses – Contact BFA Law about its Securities Fraud Investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) and Point Bonita Capital for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why are Jefferies and Point Bonita being Investigated?



Jefferies is an investment banking and capital markets firm. Its trade finance arm is named Point Bonita Capital. Jefferies and Point Bonita were two of the closest banking and financing partners of First Brands Group, LLC, an auto parts supplier which collapsed into bankruptcy in September 2025.

On October 8, 2025, Jefferies announced that it and Point Bonita had approximately $715 million in exposure to First Brands’ receivables, which represents roughly 25% of Point Bonita’s trade finance portfolio. On this news, the price of Jefferies stock fell $4.66 per share, or about 8%, from $59.10 per share on October 7, 2025, to $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025. Investors are reportedly currently seeking redemptions from Point Bonita as well.

BFA is currently investigating whether Jefferies and/or Point Bonita made materially false and misleading statements to investors in connection with this significant exposure to First Brands.

