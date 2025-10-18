DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Onboards Over 17,300 Investors With 70% of Phase 6 Allocated

Dubai, UAE , Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi market continues to evolve rapidly, and new protocols are emerging that aim to push the industry forward in both utility and adoption. One project gaining major attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that has already attracted over 17,300 investors and raised $17.6 million in its crypto presale. With 70% of Phase 6 allocated and its Version 1 launch scheduled for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance is being closely watched as one of the most promising upcoming tokens in decentralized finance.







What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum, designed to create more efficient, secure, and scalable markets on-chain. Unlike many DeFi crypto platforms that rely on a single lending model, Mutuum Finance integrates two complementary systems to serve different types of users and assets.

The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model powers pooled liquidity markets for major assets such as ETH and USDT. Users can deposit their tokens into shared pools, earning passive yield while borrowers access funds through an algorithmic interest rate model. Borrowing costs adjust depending on how much liquidity is available: when liquidity is abundant, borrowing rates remain low to stimulate demand; when liquidity tightens, rates rise to attract new deposits and balance the system.

Alongside this, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model supports isolated lending markets for less common tokens. This setup gives institutional players and advanced users greater control over their exposure and risk preferences. By blending P2C and P2P models, Mutuum Finance caters to a wide spectrum of users — from everyday retail participants seeking yield to large capital allocators looking for customized lending strategies.

Borrowing activity is supported by Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios that depend on asset type. For example, someone depositing $8,000 worth of ETH could borrow up to $6,000 at a 75% LTV, maintaining over-collateralization to protect the protocol during price swings. At the same time, the supplied ETH continues to earn yield through mtTokens, 1:1 receipt tokens that accrue interest over time. This structure allows users to access liquidity without selling their assets, while lenders benefit from rising APYs as utilization grows.

Strong Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance’s presale has been one of the most closely watched events of 2025. Since launching earlier this year, the project has gained consistent traction through a structured, multi-phase model that provides transparency and incentives at each step.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, up from $0.01 in Phase 1, representing a 250% increase for the earliest buyers. So far, the presale has raised $17.6 million, onboarded over 17,300 holders, and allocated 70% of Phase 6. Once this stage is fully subscribed, the price will increase by nearly 20%, bringing it closer to the planned $0.06 listing price.

Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 1.76 billion tokens are reserved for the presale, with more than 760 million already sold during the earlier phases. This clear and predictable structure has created urgency among participants, especially as larger investors, including six-figure contributors, have been entering to secure early positions before the next price step.







Security and Launch Preparations

Mutuum Finance has also prioritized security and transparency ahead of its Q4 2025 protocol launch. The team recently confirmed via an X statement that Version 1 will debut on the Sepolia testnet, featuring liquidity pools, mtToken issuance, debt tokens, and liquidation mechanisms, with ETH and USDT supported from day one. This early rollout on testnet allows for stress testing and community feedback before mainnet deployment, a strategy used by some of the most successful DeFi protocols.

To bolster trust, the project underwent a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 token score. This signals a strong and well-structured codebase. Additionally, Mutuum Finance launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, inviting independent security researchers to examine its smart contracts and help identify and fix any potential issues before the platform goes live.

$100K Giveaway and 24-Hour Leaderboard

Mutuum Finance has combined its presale strategy with community-driven incentive programs to keep engagement high. A $100,000 giveaway will reward 10 participants with $10,000 worth of MUTM each, helping to attract new users and reward early backers who are contributing to the project’s growth.

Complementing this is a 24-hour leaderboard system, which adds a competitive layer to the presale. Each day, the top depositor receives a $500 MUTM bonus, provided at least one transaction is completed during that 24-hour period. The leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC, ensuring continuous participation from both retail buyers and whales.

Analysts Compare MUTM to Early Solana

What’s particularly catching the eye of analysts is how Mutuum Finance’s presale performance resembles the early stages of Solana (SOL). Back in its initial phases, Solana’s combination of technological innovation and strong early fundraising created the conditions for exponential growth. As Solana matured and its market size expanded, those early explosive moves became less frequent, but early participants saw outsized token appreciation.

Similarly, MUTM’s low entry price of $0.035, structured presale model, and clear utility-driven design have led several analysts to suggest it could follow a similar trajectory. With over 17,300 investors, $17.6 million raised, and 70% of Phase 6 allocated, the project is approaching a critical inflection point ahead of its Q4 2025 V1 launch.

