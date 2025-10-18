Nasdaq Halts Pitanium Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in Pitanium Limited (Nasdaq: PTNM) for additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission effected a trading suspension in PTNM from 04:00:00 on October 6, 2025 to 23:59:00 on October 17, 2025. The last sale price of the company’s ordinary shares was $10.39.

More information about the SEC’s order can be found at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2025/34-104165.pdf.

Trading will remain halted until Pitanium Limited has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Michelle Mendiola

michelle.mendiola@nasdaq.com

