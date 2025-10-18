Crosby Brownlie Expands its Syracuse location to Support Regional Growth

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosby Brownlie Inc., a family-owned mechanical contractor based in Rochester, has opened a new 15,000 square foot Syracuse facility to support continued growth across Central New York. The expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering dependable HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, and fabrication services throughout the region.

Founded in 1979, Crosby Brownlie has earned a reputation for integrity, craftsmanship, and practical solutions in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial markets. The company expanded into Syracuse in 2019. Today, the operation employs more than 60 local tradespeople and staff who provide comprehensive mechanical contracting services.

Crosby Brownlie’s Central New York portfolio includes projects such as Cornell Plant Science Plumbing, Cornell Olin Hall HVAC, the Onondaga County Aquarium, Syracuse University’s Link Hall, and the Onondaga Steam School—showcasing the firm’s ability to manage complex, large-scale projects with consistent quality and coordination.

With the new Syracuse office, Crosby Brownlie can respond more quickly to client needs, enhance field coordination, and deepen relationships with local organizations and project partners. The expansion strengthens the company’s ability to deliver responsive, high-quality mechanical services across Central New York while upholding the trusted standards that have defined its reputation for more than four decades.

“Expanding further into Syracuse builds on our family’s long-standing values and allows us to better serve our clients across Central New York,” said Gavin Brownlie, President & CEO. “This growth reflects our dedication to dependable service, meaningful partnerships, and strengthening our presence in the communities we support.”

Jason Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer, added, “Our people are the foundation of everything we do. We’re proud to see our Syracuse team growing with talented tradespeople and project staff who share our commitment to quality, safety, and client satisfaction. Their work ensures that every project we deliver represents the best of Crosby Brownlie craftsmanship.”

By maintaining a focus on people—both clients and employees—Crosby Brownlie continues to deliver mechanical solutions that enhance building performance, ensure occupant comfort, and create lasting value for the communities it serves.

About Crosby Brownlie

Crosby Brownlie, Inc. is a family-owned mechanical contractor based in Rochester, N.Y. The company specializes in HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, metal fabrication, building controls, and design-build services. Since 1979, Crosby Brownlie has been known for integrity, craftsmanship, and long-term results.

