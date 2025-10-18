TRONOX CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Tronox Holdings Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 3rd Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Tronox (TROX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tronox Holdings plc (“Tronox” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TROX) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tronox common stock between February 12, 2025, to July 30, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 3, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Tronox’s ability to forecast the demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise the true state of its commercial division, despite making lofty long-term projections, Tronox’s forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and costs increased, ultimately, derailing the Company’s revenue projections.





On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to “softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company’s 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%.





Following this news, Tronox’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, Tronox’s stock price fell to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38% in the span of just a single day.



Next Steps:

