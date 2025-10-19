ThinkCareBelieve: Week 39 Trump Administration Creating World Peace

Link to Week 39 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/10/18/week-39-trump-administration-creating-world/

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 39 of the Trump 2.0 Presidency. Can we really grasp the importance of what took place this week? This was the culmination of enormous careful effort by special people who really care about the innocent that suffer during war and who truly want Peace for the region. It was a monumental occasion, the likes of which the world has never seen. Leaders of The Middle East all together on the same page making a promise for lasting Peace. Leaders of Hamas also agreeing and releasing all hostages (alive and deceased) back to their families. A new Board of Peace being formed to ensure lasting Peace. Members of the EU and NATO with their presence there to support. Gaza will become a new land for the people, with opportunity and growth and support from all in the region. This is a massive turning point and a giant leap forward for Humanity. Peace Deal Number 8 for President Trump has far reaching positive change for a better future.

In this week’s ThinkCareBelieve article, Charlie Kirk was honored on his birthday and given the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. President Trump signed October 14th into the official national day of remembrance of Charlie Kirk. Because there have been numerous leaks in the past, the Media pool covering the Pentagon was asked to sign a document adhering to the same protocols that they use to enter a Military Base. So far, all but one refused to sign, so their badges were revoked by SecWar Hegseth and they exited the premises. Only the network, One America News agreed to follow the new media access protocols. Also, the White House and many U.S. Government Departments are on Bluesky now such as Dept of War, HHS, Dept of Education, Dept of Labor, Dept of Transportation, the VA, CBP and DHS. This week ended on Day 18 of the Government Shutdown. Congress has not been able to come to a resolution. Military and Law Enforcement were going to run out of pay. But miraculously, an anonymous donor has agreed to make sure that our men and women in uniform get paid. President Trump met with the President of Argentina this week at the White House. They discussed a U.S. financial bailout ($20 Billion Currency Swap), midterm elections, trade and agriculture, geopolitical strategy and alliances and Argentina's reforms.

In the article, there is a video of President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel’s Press Conference in the Oval Office explaining about the success of Operation Summer Heat. The numbers for this operation are truly staggering. 8000 violent criminals have been arrested and 725 individuals have been arrested for violent crimes against children with 5400 children found by the FBI. Operation Summer Heat is ending Crimes Against Children. This war and this operation to end Crimes Against Children is not just in the United States, it is happening worldwide. Which leads us to the important topic of the crisis of The Missing Children, who are still missing, and despite the government shutdown, and thank you to the generous anonymous donor, all Law Enforcement and Military are working diligently to rescue them. FLOTUS has been having backchannel correspondence with President Putin on the subject of Missing Children from the War between Russia and Ukraine and has been receiving detailed reports on their mental, physical and psychological health, as well as biographies of who they are and what happened to them. She specifically tells us that some of them are now over the age of 18. U.S. Intelligence has declared these reports accurate. Also worth noting, the Chairman of the Prince Group was indicted for operating Cambodian forced labor slavery scam for cryptocurrency.

Speaking of backchannel correspondence, ThinkCareBelieve’s article covers Representative Paulina Luna’s backchannel communications with Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev about Russia's JFK assassination dossier. Remember, true to his promise, POTUS had the U.S. JFK files released to the public in March and September of this year. Russia did their own investigation into Kennedy's assassination at the time. Rep Luna was given the report, in Russian, and made it publicly available. Subsequently, various online researchers have done AI translations into English. Interesting to note that Russian President Khrushchev and U.S. President Kennedy had planned a World Peace Bridge connecting Alaska to Russia. Dmitriev proposes building a tunnel using Elon Musk's Boring Company technology to dig the tunnel between their closest points, roughly 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) apart. That’s like the distance from New York City to Philadelphia. He says it will cost less than $8 Billion and that he has the funding ready to go.

Also covered in the article is Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House. They discussed Security Assurances and an exchange of U.S. Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine Drones. There are extensive plans for Ukraine to increase drone production for their own security and for the U.S.. President Zelenskyy also commented on the prospect of a U.S. to Russia tunnel, he was not too keen about. President Trump wants the war between Russia and Ukraine ended, and he wants all Crimes Against Children ended also, and cleaning up Ukraine is a big part of that. “Enough Blood has been shed. Go Home in Peace” says POTUS. This would be President Trump's 9th Peace Deal and we are so grateful to him.

This week’s article details The Department of War’s eventful week eradicating a speed boat and a large sub full of drugs, headed for the U.S. Also, despite the bumpy ride that is the China trade negotiations, President Trump makes it clear they are not in a trade war, and that he believes "we'll be fine with China." Former National Security Advisor John Bolton was indicted under the Espionage Act this week, and Election software company Smartmatic and its executives were also indicted for charges for conspiracy, money laundering, and bribery for a $1 million scheme to secure a 2016 Philippine election. In health, President Trump held a press conference announcing that the number one drug of choice for IVF treatment, Gonal-F, will be able to be obtained through the Trump Rx website at heavily reduced prices. They will also be working on lowering the costs of treatment for and a new therapeutic option called Pergoveris is being filed under the FDA Commissioner’s Priority Voucher Program. All this will help parents wanting to bring life into the world. The week ends with our great U.S. Marine Corps marking its 250th Anniversary with VP JD Vance at the helm of their celebration.

What a week this has been! Week 39 has been a giant leap forward in very important ways, especially in terms of real, durable Peace. A big heartfelt thank you to all the dedicated, beautiful Souls who are making the world's transition into the Golden Age possible. We Love You and We are So Grateful!

