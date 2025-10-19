Arbrest Champions Sustainability with Solid Wood Furniture That Extends the Life of Trees

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbrest, a rising DTC home furnishing brand, today announced the launch of its independent website (www.arbrest.com). Guided by its “Gentle Design” philosophy, Arbrest blends natural materials with modern aesthetics to create furniture that gives homes room to breathe, shift, and settle. The brand’s vision, “Where Nature Rests, Life Finds Its Rhythm,” is to help every household find its own rhythm of living.

Gentle Design for Real-Life Living

“In today’s market, high-end solid wood furniture often feels out of reach, while affordable options rely on cheap materials and uninspired designs,” says [David], Founder and CEO of Arbrest. “Arbrest was founded to change that. By tapping into Southeast Asia’s rich wood resources, we pair genuine materials with modern design to craft organic-modern furniture at fair prices—helping customers turn houses into homes that feel warm, welcoming, and rooted in comfort.”

Highlights of the Website Launch

With the launch of its official site, Arbrest now offers customers worldwide:

A Complete Brand Experience — From brand philosophy to product details, visitors can fully explore the Arbrest world.

— From brand philosophy to product details, visitors can fully explore the Arbrest world. Direct-to-Consumer Service — The DTC model bridges the gap between brand and users, ensuring a transparent, efficient, and personalized shopping experience.

— The DTC model bridges the gap between brand and users, ensuring a transparent, efficient, and personalized shopping experience. Curated Home Collections — Including solid wood dining sets, TV stands, and functional storage pieces designed for diverse home needs.



Arbrest aims to become the go-to brand for family living spaces in the U.S., particularly open-concept dining, kitchen, and living areas. By redefining Gentle Design, Arbrest creates a seamless flow for everyday life—spaces that foster interaction, growth, and emotional connection, while balancing nature and comfort.

About Arbrest

Arbrest is a DTC furniture brand specializing in organic-modern design. Its name means “to breathe with the trees,” reflecting its mission to create furniture that harmonizes natural materials, modern aesthetics, and practical function. Partnering directly with global manufacturers, Arbrest eliminates traditional middlemen to deliver exceptional quality and value to consumers.

To explore Arbrest’s latest collections and learn more about its Gentle Design philosophy, visit www.arbrest.com and experience how nature-inspired design transforms modern living.

INS: https://www.instagram.com/arbresthome/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579940503524

TK: https://www.tiktok.com/@arbrestofficial?lang=en