Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Toward Q4 2025 Testnet Launch With $17.6 Million Raised

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum-based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to make headway in the decentralized finance sector as it advances toward the launch of its Version 1 (V1) protocol on the Sepolia testnet, scheduled for Q4 2025. The project, which is building a non-custodial lending and borrowing ecosystem, has now raised over $17.6 million through its structured presale and attracted more than 17,300 holders, signaling steady market interest in its development.

Roadmap and Development Progress

Mutuum Finance recently completed Phase 1 of its four-stage roadmap, marking an early milestone in its broader rollout plan. The completed stage included several key deliverables such as the initiation of presale operations, the launch of educational materials outlining Mutuum’s ecosystem mechanics, and the formation of a legal and compliance framework.

With Phase 1 finalized, the project has now entered Phase 2, which focuses on expanding the platform’s functionality, continuing development, and preparing for the upcoming testnet debut. The team confirmed that the V1 protocol will feature essential components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidator bots, providing the foundation for Mutuum’s decentralized lending model.

Upon launch, users will be able to lend and borrow assets like ETH and USDT, with additional tokens expected to be supported later. The testnet release will serve as an important validation step ahead of the mainnet deployment, allowing for performance testing, community feedback, and further optimization.

Structured Presale and Token Performance

Mutuum Finance’s presale has been a notable factor in its early momentum. The event follows a phase-based pricing model, which has attracted a growing community of participants through transparent progression and predictable token value increases.

The MUTM token launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase since inception. The final listing price is set at $0.06, indicating a structured appreciation model within the presale framework.

So far, around 70% of Phase 6 has been sold, and with each subsequent stage, the price will rise by approximately 20%, aligning with the tokenomics outlined in Mutuum’s public documentation. Out of a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion have been allocated to the presale, with roughly 770 million tokens already sold across earlier stages.

To enhance participation and maintain transparency during the presale, Mutuum Finance has introduced a real-time dashboard that enables contributors to track their holdings and calculate potential returns based on token allocation.

Additionally, the team recently implemented a 24-hour leaderboard system designed to reward engagement within the community. Each day, the top depositor receives a $500 MUTM allocation, provided at least one transaction is made during the period. The leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC, promoting consistent user activity and visibility into presale contributions.







Long-Term Development and Future Utility

Following the testnet launch, Mutuum Finance’s roadmap includes several upcoming initiatives aimed at broadening its functionality and ecosystem reach. Key future developments include Layer-2 integration to enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs, as well as the introduction of an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

This stablecoin will play a central role within the ecosystem by facilitating more efficient lending and borrowing operations and channeling interest revenue back to the Mutuum treasury. The project also plans to expand across multiple chains, positioning itself within the growing multi-chain DeFi crypto environment.

Through its mtToken system, which represents deposit receipts that automatically increase in value as interest accrues, users will have access to transparent, on-chain income generation opportunities. Meanwhile, the buy-and-distribute mechanism, built into the platform’s model, will allocate a portion of protocol fees to repurchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to token stakers, reinforcing long-term value circulation.

Mutuum Finance’s approach places it among a select group of new crypto projects focusing on real functionality rather than speculative momentum. The project’s progress comes at a time when decentralized finance continues to grow as a core segment of the broader cryptocurrency world, driven by demand for transparent and accessible alternatives to traditional lending.

With its presale nearing completion, $17.6 million raised, and development milestones on schedule, Mutuum Finance is positioned to transition from concept to operational testing before the end of the year.

