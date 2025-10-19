Subcutaneous RYBREVANT®▼(amivantamab) delivers promising 45 percent overall response rate with median duration of response of 7.2 months in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer

Responses were rapid and durable, and tumour shrinkage was observed in 82 percent of patients1

New findings from this investigational study build on the strength of the data for amivantamab in non-small cell lung cancer and broadens its potential across additional solid tumours1,2

BEERSE, BELGIUM, , Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced promising new results from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous (SC) RYBREVANT®▼(amivantamab) monotherapy in patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-unrelated, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) after disease progression on a checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy.1 Data were presented during a mini-oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress (Oral Abstract #1327MO).1

Patients with R/M HNSCC have limited options and poor outcomes after disease progression on current treatment options.3 Many are unable to receive further treatment, and for those who do, response rates with available therapies are typically 10 to 24 percent.3,4,5 Survival remains short, with a median of 6 to 9 months, and may be even shorter among patients with HPV-unrelated disease.1,3,6 Patients also face a significant burden of symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, impaired speech, pain and fatigue.7 Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor (MET), two key tumour drivers, are overexpressed in 80 to 90 percent of HNSCC tumours, highlighting their role as potential treatment targets.8,9,10 Amivantamab, the first bispecific antibody approved for lung cancer, inhibits both EGFR and MET, in addition to recruiting immune cells to attack cancer cells.11

“Patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer face an aggressive disease that significantly impacts their quality of life,” said Professor Kevin Harrington*, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor in Biological Cancer Therapies at The Institute of Cancer Research, Royal Marsden Hospital, London, UK, and primary study investigator. “These results represent one of the most encouraging response rates we’ve seen in this difficult-to-treat setting, with durability that could meaningfully extend the time patients live without their disease progressing.”

In Cohort 1 of the OrigAMI-4 study, treatment with SC amivantamab resulted in an overall response rate (the primary endpoint) of 45 percent in 38 efficacy-evaluable patients with R/M HNSCC unrelated to HPV with disease progression on or after a PD-1 or PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 29-62).1 Responses occurred quickly, with a median time to first response of 6.4 weeks (range, 5.7-18.3), and were durable, with a median duration of response of 7.2 months (95 percent CI, 5.3-not estimable [NE]).1,12 Tumour shrinkage of target lesions was observed in 82 percent of patients after 8.3 months of follow-up.1 Median progression-free survival was 6.8 months (95 percent CI, 4.2-9.0), while median overall survival had not yet been reached (95 percent CI, 7.7-NE).1

“These findings from the OrigAMI-4 study demonstrate the potential of amivantamab to help shift the treatment paradigm for people with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, who may otherwise face a devastating outlook,” said Henar Hevia, PhD., Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “We look forward to advancing our work in this area of high unmet need in subsequent cohorts, with the goal of unlocking the full potential of amivantamab to improve outcomes for patients whose tumours are driven by EGFR and MET alterations.”

The safety-evaluable population included 86 patients who received at least one dose of SC amivantamab monotherapy.1 The safety profile was consistent with prior SC amivantamab monotherapy studies, with no new safety signals observed.1 The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any grade were fatigue (31 percent), hypoalbuminemia (31 percent), stomatitis (23 percent), and dermatitis acneiform (20 percent). 1 The most common Grade 3 or higher TEAEs were dermatitis acneiform (seven percent), anaemia (six percent), fatigue (five percent), and lymphopenia (five percent).1 Administration-related reactions occurred in seven percent of patients, all mild to moderate (Grade 1-2), with no severe events.1 Treatment discontinuation due to treatment-related adverse events occurred in two percent of patients.1

“These data highlight the broader potential of amivantamab-based therapies across solid tumours where the EGFR and/or MET pathways are activated,” said Kiran Patel, Vice President, Global Head, Solid Tumour Clinical Development and Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “We are building on the progress made with amivantamab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer in other hard-to-treat diseases like head and neck cancer. By targeting EGFR and MET while also engaging the immune system, amivantamab could provide new options for more patients who have few effective treatments.”

Based on these results, Johnson & Johnson is initiating further study of SC amivantamab in head and neck cancer with the Phase 3 OrigAMI-5 study, which is evaluating first-line SC amivantamab with pembrolizumab and carboplatin versus 5-fluorouracil (5FU) plus pembrolizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) in patients with HPV-unrelated R/M HNSCC. In addition to supporting further evaluation in first-line R/M HNSCC, these findings add to the evidence supporting the role of amivantamab-based treatments across multiple solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and HNSCC.2,13,14

About the OrigAMI-4 Study

OrigAMI-4 is an open-label Phase 1b/2 study evaluating SC amivantamab in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).15 The study includes five cohorts, including Cohort 1 which studied SC amivantamab as monotherapy in patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-unrelated R/M HNSCC who had received prior platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy.15 Patients with prior anti-EGFR therapy were excluded.15 Subcutaneous amivantamab was administered every three weeks (Q3W) at 2400 mg, or 3360 mg for patients weighing 80 kg or more.1,15 The primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR), assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) using RECIST v1.1**.1

About Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the most common type of head and neck cancer, accounting for more than 90 percent of cases and approximately 4.5 percent of all cancers worldwide.16 It develops in the mucosal linings of the oral cavity, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynx.17 Major risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, as well as infection with high-risk HPV.10 Around 75 percent of cases are HPV-negative, which is typically associated with a poorer prognosis and reduced response to treatment.10,18 Despite advances in surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, many patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, and R/M HNSCC continues to carry a poor prognosis.3

About Amivantamab

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.19,20,21,22

The European Commission (EC) has approved amivantamab in the following indications:22

Intravenous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy.

Subcutaneous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy.

Subcutaneous amivantamab is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.23

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using amivantamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.22

▼ In line with EU regulations for new medicines, amivantamab is subject to additional monitoring.

*Prof. Kevin Harrington, MBBS, Ph.D., has served as a consultant to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

**RECIST (version 1.1) refers to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours, which is a standard way to measure how well solid tumours respond to treatment and is based on whether tumours shrink, stay the same or get bigger.







