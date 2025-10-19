BAX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Baxter International, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter securities between February 23, 2023 and July 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BAX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (2) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (3) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (4) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (5) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BAX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Baxter you have until December 15, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact