Andrews Mechanical Solutions Installs Free Carrier HVAC Unit for Woodstock Family

Acworth, GA , Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Andrews Mechanical Solutions, in partnership with Carmel Baptist Church, installed a free Carrier HVAC unit for a local family who had gone nearly three years without air conditioning. Owner Joe Andrews and Pastor Jordan Runion collaborated to provide relief to the family’s two young daughters, transforming stifling summer days into a comfortable home environment. This act of generosity highlights the company’s commitment to community care while showcasing its expertise in professional HVAC installation.



The installation meant more than a routine service call. For the family, the new system restored long-awaited relief, ending years of enduring Georgia’s harsh seasonal temperatures. What had once meant sleepless nights and stifling afternoons became a sanctuary of steady indoor comfort. For Andrews Mechanical Solutions, the project showcased the values that define its work, integrity, craftsmanship, and genuine care for the communities it serves. The licensed team fine-tuned every detail for lasting performance and peak efficiency, reinforcing a reputation for swift response, precise craft, and customer trust earned by consistently “going above and beyond.

Joe Andrews, owner of Andrews Mechanical Solutions, shared his thoughts on the experience: “When Pastor Runion reached out, we knew we could make a difference. Helping families stay comfortable is what we do, and this was a way to extend that beyond work.”

That same commitment extends through the company’s installation and replacement services. The Acworth-based HVAC provider ensures that every air conditioner, furnace, and heat pump is appropriately sized, energy-efficient, and optimized for dependable performance. Its technicians handle replacements, maintenance, and emergency repairs across Cobb, Cherokee, and Fulton Counties with precision and care. As a trusted local expert, the team applies the same attention to detail in community projects as it does for every homeowner, ensuring peace of mind remains accessible to all.

Beyond installation, this company stands out for its repair and maintenance services, which keep HVAC systems efficient year-round and make comfort affordable for every homeowner. To make those services and upgrades more accessible, Andrews Mechanical Solutions offers flexible financing options through partners such as Microf, HFS Financial, and SFC. These include lease-to-own options, fixed-rate personal loans, and promotional installment plans with terms of up to 20 years and financing of up to 120% of the purchase price. Some approvals may not even affect credit scores. The team’s prompt communication and professionalism continue to earn a 4.9-star rating and broad community trust.

This local HVAC expert also emphasizes indoor air quality and supporting services that help customers breathe easier through improved ventilation, filtration, and overall air system health. Serving Woodstock and surrounding North Georgia communities, including Acworth, Marietta, and Cherokee County, this trusted service provider delivers dependable, customer-first HVAC care that extends beyond temperature control. Every project, from residential installations to community outreach, reflects a commitment to comfort and community, the same spirit of care that continues in its acts of service across North Georgia.

As temperatures rise across North Georgia, the story stands as a reminder that home comfort is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. Andrews Mechanical Solutions’ contribution proves that genuine service extends beyond profit; it strengthens families, builds community, and reminds everyone what comfort truly means.

About Andrews Mechanical Solutions

Andrews Mechanical Solutions is a trusted HVAC company based in Acworth, Georgia, serving Woodstock and neighboring communities with high-quality heating and cooling services. The company offers professional installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial HVAC systems. Led by founder Joe Andrews, the team takes pride in delivering dependable craftsmanship, honest communication, and reliable comfort solutions for every customer.

