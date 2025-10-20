Body Talk Predicts 2026 Will Be the Year Businesses Must Invest in Communication Skills to Stay Competitive

London , Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses prepare their 2026 strategies and training budgets, leading communication and presentation skills specialists Body Talk are urging organisations to prioritise human communication skills as a critical competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-driven workplace.

With over 120,000 professionals trained across 46 countries, the York Street-based training firm has witnessed firsthand how effective communication separates thriving businesses from struggling ones. Now, their team of skilled professionals – drawn from broadcasting, journalism, national television, theatre and psychology – are predicting that 2026 will mark a pivotal moment when investment in presentation and communication skills becomes essential rather than optional.

The Perfect Storm Facing Business Communication in 2026

"We're seeing a convergence of factors that will make 2026 a defining year for workplace communication," explains Body Talk’s Head of Training, Alina Jenkins.

"Hybrid working is now permanent, AI tools are transforming how we work, and yet the fundamental need to persuade, inspire and connect with people has never been greater. The businesses that recognise this now will have a significant advantage."

At a recent US conference, Chat GPT’s Head of GTM, Zack Kass, said that to thrive in the age of AI, you need to improve your communication skills.

The firm, which counts FTSE 100 companies, Fortune 500 giants, the London Business School among its 100+ corporate clients, has identified five key drivers making communication skills critical for 2026 success:

1. The AI Paradox: As artificial intelligence handles routine tasks, the uniquely human skills of empathy, presence, and persuasion become more valuable, not less. Employees need to excel at what machines cannot replicate.

2. The Authenticity Premium: In an era of AI-generated content, audiences are increasingly sceptical. Genuine, confident human communication that builds trust will command premium value in 2026.

3. The Hybrid Communication Challenge: With teams permanently split between office and remote work, professionals must master both in-person presence and virtual impact – a dual skill set many still lack.

4. The Attention Crisis: With shrinking attention spans and information overload intensifying, the ability to communicate concisely and compellingly will separate leaders from the rest.

5. The Stakeholder Scrutiny: From investors to employees to customers, all stakeholders expect transparent, confident communication from leadership. Poor communicators will struggle to inspire confidence in 2026's uncertain climate.



BodyTalk

What Smart Businesses Are Doing Now

Forward-thinking organisations are already taking action. Body Talk's communication skills training enquiries for 2026 programmes have increased by 40% compared to this time last year, with particular demand from technology, financial services and professional services sectors.

"The most successful companies understand that communication skills aren't a 'nice to have' – they're a strategic business imperative," notes the Body Talk team.

"Whether it's a CEO delivering quarterly results, a sales team pitching to clients, or managers having feedback conversations with their teams, how you communicate directly impacts your bottom line."

The firm's presentation skills training programmes, which combine techniques from broadcasting and theatre with proven business communication strategies, are specifically designed to deliver measurable transformations. Using what they call "The Body Talk Way," trainers work with clients to develop authentic, powerful communication styles that achieve real business results.

The ROI of Communication Excellence

Recent studies suggest that companies with highly effective communicators are 50% more likely to have lower employee turnover and 4.5 times more likely to retain the best employees. For client-facing roles, presentation skills can directly influence conversion rates, with skilled presenters achieving up to 30% better outcomes in pitches and negotiations.

"We've trained everyone from graduate recruits to C-suite executives, and the transformation is always remarkable," Alina adds. "The confidence that comes from mastering communication skills creates a ripple effect throughout an organisation. People speak up more in meetings, pitch ideas more effectively, and represent the company with greater impact."

Why 2026 Budgets Should Prioritise People Skills

With economic uncertainty continuing and businesses under pressure to demonstrate clear ROI on every investment, some might question whether training budgets should focus on communication skills. Body Talk argues the opposite: uncertain times make communication skills even more critical.

"When budgets are tight, clear communication about strategy becomes vital. When teams are anxious, inspiring leadership communication is essential. When competing for clients, communication and presentation skills provide the edge," explains the firm. "The businesses cutting communication training are the ones that will struggle most in 2026."

The firm recommends that organisations conducting 2026 planning should:

Audit current communication capabilities across key roles

Identify high-impact individuals whose improved communication skills would deliver immediate business value

Consider communication skills as part of leadership development pathways

Invest in both individual coaching and team-wide training programmes

Measure communication effectiveness as a business metric

A Proven Track Record

Body Talk's impressive client roster and international reach demonstrate the universal value of communication excellence. From Europe to America, Australia, Asia and the Middle East, organisations recognise that regardless of industry or location, the ability to communicate with clarity, confidence and impact remains fundamental to success.

The firm's trainers bring a unique blend of expertise – having worked at the highest levels of broadcasting, journalism and performance – combined with deep understanding of corporate communication challenges. This combination, refined through thousands of training sessions, creates what clients describe as transformative experiences that deliver lasting results.

Getting Ahead of the Curve

As businesses finalise their 2026 training budgets and strategic priorities, Body Talk is encouraging decision-makers to view communication skills not as a discretionary training expense, but as a strategic investment in competitive advantage.

"The question isn't whether to invest in communication skills for 2026," concludes Alina. "The question is whether you can afford not to, while your competitors are developing these crucial capabilities in their teams."



BodyTalk

About BodyTalk

Body Talk is a leading provider of communication and presentation skills training, having transformed over 120,000 professionals across 46 countries. Based at 78 York Street, London, the firm's expert team combines broadcasting, journalism, television and theatre experience with proven business training methodologies to deliver exceptional results for over 100 corporate clients, including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and London Business School.

For more information about Body Talk's communication skills training and presentation skills training programmes, visit https://ukbodytalk.com/

Contact Information:

Body Talk

78 York Street, London, Greater London, W1H 1DP

Phone: 0207 118 9999

Email: info@ukbodytalk.com

Website: https://ukbodytalk.com/

Media Contact: For interview requests or additional information, please contact Body Talk at the details above.

Attachment