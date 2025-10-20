Marko Law Firm Further Expands Reach Across Michigan with Aggressive Advocacy in Personal Injury Litigation

DETROIT, MI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marko Law Firm, a Detroit-based personal injury law firm led by trial attorney Jon Marko, announced its further expansion into key regions of Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Traverse City, strengthening its commitment to representing injury victims across the state. Known for its assertive courtroom presence and unwavering dedication to justice, the firm continues to serve as a trusted resource for those seeking experienced legal support after serious accidents and injuries.

Backed by a record of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, Marko Law is broadening its leadership role in personal injury litigation through dedicated advocacy in cases involving car crashes, truck accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. The firm’s approach blends meticulous trial preparation with personalized client care, positioning it as a leading injury law firm in Detroit and newly expanded Michigan regions.

Addressing a Rising Need for Skilled Representation

In 2023, Michigan saw more than 282,000 car crashes, including over 57,000 injuries, according to state police data. In metro areas like Detroit, Wayne, and Oakland counties, the frequency of trucking and commercial vehicle collisions remains a public safety concern. As the firm expands west and north, regions like Kent and Ingham Counties are seeing similar increases in personal injury claims, highlighting the demand for experienced representation statewide.

Marko Law’s caseload reflects this growing need. The firm handles a broad range of personal injury claims, including those involving distracted or impaired drivers, motorcycle and pedestrian injuries, construction accidents, and slip and fall incidents. As a work injury law firm, Marko Law also represents individuals injured on the job, particularly in high-risk industries like manufacturing and construction.

Leading with Accountability, Not Just Compensation

Founded by attorney Jon Marko, the firm draws on his background in civil rights law to champion accountability alongside financial recovery. Marko, often referred to by peers as "Million Dollar Marko," has become a prominent figure in Michigan's legal community for his tenacity in the courtroom.

“We are committed to ensuring that our clients’ voices are heard and that their rights are protected at every stage,” said Marko. “Whether we’re up against an insurance carrier or a corporate defendant, our goal is to pursue justice with integrity and purpose.”

This principle extends beyond Detroit, guiding the firm’s new offices and partnerships in West and Northern Michigan, where local communities often face limited access to trial-ready legal representation.

Recent Milestones and Ongoing Litigation

In March 2025, the firm secured a $350,000 verdict in Oakland County in a contested auto negligence case. This adds to a growing list of outcomes that include truck accident settlements and wrongful death cases valued in the millions. These results reflect the firm’s readiness to proceed to trial when necessary, a factor that sets Marko Law apart in a field where many firms avoid litigation.

With new cases now being filed in Kent, Ingham, and Grand Traverse Counties, the firm’s presence continues to expand across Michigan’s diverse legal landscape.

Educating the Public and Supporting Michigan Families

Beyond legal representation, Marko Law is focused on public education. Through its website, social channels, and local outreach, the firm shares legal updates and safety tips designed to inform residents about their rights after an injury.

Recognizing the financial strain that follows a serious accident, the firm offers free consultations to potential clients. This allows injury victims to understand their options with no upfront commitment, a key part of Marko Law’s approach to equitable service.

To learn more, visit www.markolaw.com.

About Marko Law Firm

Marko Law Firm is a Detroit-based personal injury firm representing clients throughout Michigan, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Traverse City. Led by trial attorney Jon Marko, the firm advocates for individuals and families impacted by auto accidents, trucking collisions, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. With a foundation in civil rights and trial litigation, Marko Law combines legal expertise with client-focused care.





