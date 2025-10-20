From Service To Security: The Military Money Money Manual Teaches Service Members How to Achieve Financial Freedom

Kailua, HI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving the country takes dedication, sacrifice, and discipline — qualities that also happen to be the foundation of lasting financial success. In The Military Money Manual: A Practical Guide to Financial Freedom , retired U.S. Air Force Major Spencer C. Reese shows how the same commitment that powers a military career can be harnessed to build lasting wealth and financial independence.

Reese, founder of the popular website MilitaryMoneyManual.com , draws from personal experience and years of research to provide a clear, practical roadmap for service members at every stage of their military journey — from ROTC cadets to active duty and reservists. His message is simple yet powerful: “You work hard serving your country — let your military money work hard for you.”

Unlike typical financial guides, The Military Money Manual focuses on the unique advantages and programs available exclusively to military members, helping readers take full advantage of benefits many don’t even realize exist. From maximizing the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) and leveraging tax-deferred savings to earning travel rewards and fee waivers on premium credit cards, Reese’s strategies are grounded in real-world application and financial literacy tailored to military life.

In this book, Reese shows readers how to budget, save, and build wealth while serving. He explains how to maximize the special financial perks and incentives available only to service members. he emphasizes how cultivating financial self-discipline is essential to achieving lasting control over one’s money.

Written in a straightforward, conversational tone, the book makes even complex financial topics accessible — even for those who have never managed a budget before. Reese’s mission is to empower every service member, regardless of rank or income, to create a life of financial stability and freedom.

“Every ROTC Detachment should make this book part of their syllabus for senior cadets,” says reader Ryan M. — a sentiment Reese hopes will soon become reality. With over 20,000 ROTC cadets at 1,700 college campuses nationwide, his goal is to ensure the next generation of officers enter service ready to lead and financially equipped for life beyond the uniform.

Availability

The Military Money Manual: A Practical Guide to Financial Freedom is available now on Amazon .

For more information, visit MilitaryMoneyManual.com or follow @militarymoneymanual on Instagram.

About the Author

Spencer C. Reese is a U.S. Air Force veteran and founder of MilitaryMoneyManual.com , a leading online resource for financial education designed exclusively for U.S. service members and veterans. Through his writing, speaking, and mentorship, Reese continues his mission to serve — empowering military families to build wealth, achieve financial independence, and create a life of freedom beyond the uniform.



