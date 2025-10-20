Atlanta’s Dive Community Makes a Splash: PADI® Scuba Training and Certification Now Widely Available in the Region

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Atlanta may not sit on the coast, it is quickly making waves as a hub for scuba enthusiasts. With the support of PADI®, the world’s largest dive organization, scuba training, certification, and conservation opportunities are growing in Atlanta, highlighting the city’s growing role in making adventure, discovery, and environmental stewardship accessible far from the shoreline.

A Community-Driven Dive Scene

Atlanta dive centers and instructors have created a welcoming space where new divers of all ages can get certified, train in local pools and quarries, and find their place in a passionate community.

The city’s inland quarries and reservoirs provide excellent training grounds, preparing beginners with real-world diving experience in calm, controlled environments. Just a short drive away, divers can explore popular quarries in Alabama and Florida, making weekend getaways both accessible and adventurous.

Moreover, the city is home to one of the world’s most recognized dive experiences. The Georgia Aquarium’s Journey with Gentle Giants program allows certified divers to enter the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager habitat and swim alongside whale sharks, manta rays, and thousands of marine creatures. The program remains the only opportunity worldwide for divers to swim with whale sharks in a managed setting, reinforcing Atlanta’s reputation as a center for scuba experiences.

A Gateway to Global Adventure

Atlanta’s location also provides direct access to international dive destinations. With the world’s busiest airport in its backyard, Atlanta connects divers to the Caribbean, Mexico, or Florida Keys in just a few hours. Within driving distance, divers also have access to the Gulf Coast, North Carolina’s famed wreck diving sites, and Georgia scuba diving at Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary which protects nearly 4,000 acres of marine habitat.

Conservation at the Core

The Atlanta diving community is distinguished by its commitment to conservation. Local clubs and PADI professionals organize regular Atlanta conservation dives and conservation events, removing debris from local lakes while building strong community ties. These initiatives reflect the shared commitment of divers across Georgia to safeguard aquatic environments both locally and globally.

Atlanta proves that scuba diving is not limited by the ocean’s edge. Atlanta’s PADI dive centers provide certification, access to unique experiences such as whale shark dives, and connections to global reef destinations, positioning Atlanta as a growing hub for divers at every stage of their training.

“Atlanta proves that scuba diving isn’t defined by geography, but by passion and community. When people come together to learn, explore, and protect the water, the impact reaches far beyond the dive itself,” said Adrianne Miller, PADI Director of Marketing.

Key Highlights of Scuba in Atlanta

Training Access: PADI-certified instruction is available through multiple Atlanta dive instructors and Atlanta dive shops, with programs for beginners and advanced divers.

PADI-certified instruction is available through multiple Atlanta dive instructors and Atlanta dive shops, with programs for beginners and advanced divers. Unique Experiences: The Georgia Aquarium’s Journey with Gentle Giants offers the only aquarium-based whale shark dive program worldwide.

The Georgia Aquarium’s Journey with Gentle Giants offers the only aquarium-based whale shark dive program worldwide. Global Connections: Atlanta’s airport provides nonstop access to international and regional dive destinations, while Gray’s Reef offers Georgia scuba diving opportunities close to home.

Atlanta’s airport provides nonstop access to international and regional dive destinations, while Gray’s Reef offers Georgia scuba diving opportunities close to home. Conservation Leadership: Regular cleanup dives and community-led initiatives demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting aquatic ecosystems.

More information, including a list of Atlanta-area dive shops and its growing underwater community, is available at padi.com.

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) is the world’s largest dive organization, committed to training, conservation, and building a global community of divers. With over 29 million certifications issued and thousands of dive centers worldwide, PADI makes diving accessible to people everywhere and supports initiatives to protect aquatic environments for future generations.





