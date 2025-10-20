Digital Identity Market to Exceed $80 Billion by 2030 Globally, Accelerated by Regulation & Hybrid Strategies

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that the digital identity market will grow from $51 billion in 2025 to $80 billion in 2030; representing a rapid growth rate of 56%.

The research highlights two main drivers of this growth: tightening regulations which increasingly require digital identities, and rapid technological advancements which bring mobile driving licences and digital travel credentials closer to early public use.

“The EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), which all Member States are expected to have in place by the end of 2026, will have a transformative effect on identity in the region; however, digital identity is already socially acceptable in mainland Europe. Adoption of the proposed UK scheme will require significant user benefits to overcome public scepticism. Focusing on self-sovereign principles, which give citizens control of their own data, will go a long way in improving support,” explained Louis Atkin, Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

An extract from the report, Digital Identity Market: 2025-2030, is available as a free download.

Hybridisation of Credentials to Aid Deployment

The research identified that issuing digital credentials alongside physical documents helps to drive adoption of digital identities. As digital identities are a new concept to many citizens, ensuring that the technology used is both accessible and something which citizens actively choose for themselves is key to their success.

“EUDI supports the adoption of digital identities, with standardisation of digital identity infrastructure massively improving the degree of interoperability of digital identities. However, to ensure sustainable growth, considering accessibility and providing explanations of how the systems work are vital for success,” Atkin concluded.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the digital identity market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 30,000 datapoints, across 61 countries, over five years. It includes a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ and examination of future market opportunities. Download a free sample.

View the market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/fintech-payments/identity/digital-identity-research-report/

Download the free sample:

https://www.juniperresearch.com/resources/free-research/how-digital-identity-is-going-mainstream/

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com