NetBet Greece secures partnership with top provider Greentube

GREECE, Athens, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming platform NetBet Greece has enhanced its offering to customers by partnering with renowned provider Greentube.

The partnership sees a range of Greentube’s best titles made available to all NetBet players in Greece.

As the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, Greentube has established itself as a major player within the iGaming world. The provider’s strong emphasis on high-quality online experience and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with NetBet Greece, which should provide the foundation for a very successful partnership.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “Greentube is a provider with a huge focus on innovation, which is perfect for the NetBet Greece market. With their unquestionable drive for success, this should be yet another successful partnership for us as a brand.”

Jordan Wall, Sales & Key Account Manager at Greentube, commented: “We are very excited to be partnering with NetBet and expanding our influence within the Greek iGaming market. We are confident our engaging and entertaining games will resonate well with this new audience and help elevate NetBet’s already glowing status.”