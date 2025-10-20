Aktsiaselts Infortar to start buy-back of up to 250,000 own shares

Aktsiaselts Infortar decided, based on the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 June 2025 to start the buy-back of 250,000 own shares to fulfil the conditions of the option plan.

According to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders the shares buy-back will take place within 5 years period. The acquisition price per share must not exceed the maximum price shall not exceed the average stock exchange price of the share of Aktsiaselts Infortar of the last 30 trading days preceding the relevant buy-back transaction by more than fifty percent (50%).

The programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar. SEB Pank carries out the buyback according to the regulations and within the framework of the programme, and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by Aktsiaselts Infortar with regard to the timing of the purchases.

Summary data (daily volume and weighted average price) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar investor website.

Aktsiaselts Infortar shall have the right to acquire its own shares within five years from the adoption of the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders under a buy-back programme as defined in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, by purchasing the shares through Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,866 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor