Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 42
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,841,531
|245.9195
|3,403,901,926
|13 October 2025
|50,000
|272.4208
|13,621,040
|14 October 2025
|52,000
|270.5582
|14,069,026
|15 October 2025
|139,208
|274.7045
|38,241,064
|16 October 2025
|35,000
|273.6223
|9,576,781
|17 October 2025
|200,996
|271.5417
|54,578,796
|Total accumulated over week 42
|477,204
|272.6019
|130,086,706
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|14,318,735
|246.8087
|3,533,988,632
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.715% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
