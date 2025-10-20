Apparel and Footwear Competitor Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Brands Embrace AI, Sustainable Practices, and Market Diversification to Drive Growth and Resilience

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Escalating geopolitical uncertainty, Trump policies, shifting consumer demands and technological disruptions are all having a significant impact on the fashion market globally.

From diversifying their sourcing and retail markets to investing in AI tools and experience-led models, or banking on sustainability for longer-term value creation, this report looks at the various strategies fashion players are adopting, to build growth and resilience.



The Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Industry overview

Competitive landscape

Navigating uncertainty and tariff turmoil

Expanding market reach

Rewriting the retail playbook

Banking on experience-led growth

Adding value through sustainability

Conclusion

