2,3-Butanediol Industry Outlook Report 2025: A $400+ Million Market by 2037, Driven by Bio-Economy Initiatives Fuel Fermentation-Based Production, and Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Solvents

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2,3-Butanediol Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 2,3-Butanediol market was valued at USD 226.05 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 401.07 million by 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2025-2037).

In 2025, the market size is expected to be USD 234.47 million. The 2,3-Butanediol market is gaining momentum as industries increasingly seek versatile intermediates for producing eco-friendly solvents, polymers, and fuel additives. Its role in next-generation material science and bio-refining processes is expanding, especially with growing interest in biodegradable plastics and green aviation fuels.

Additionally, the rise of bio-economy initiatives across the globe is encouraging large-scale fermentation-based production of 2,3-Butanediol from renewable sources.



Key Topics Covered:

An Outline of the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Primary Research

Secondary Research

SPSS Methodology

Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

Growth Drivers

Major Roadblocks

Opportunities

Prevalent Trends

Government Regulation

Up-Coming Technologies

Growth Outlook

Risk Overview

Value Chain

SWOT

Regional Demand

Recent Development News

Market Price Comparison: Bio-Based vs. Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butanediol

Pricing Benchmarking

Uses and Applications: Bio-Based vs Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butenediol

Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment of Bio-Based 2,3 Butanediol(BDO)

Techno-Economic Comparison of Bio-Based & Petrochemical 2,3-Butanediol(BDO)

Crude Oil Price Fluctuation and Their Impact on Fossil-Based Chemical Markets

Consumer Preferences & Industry Trends Shifting Towards Green Chemical in the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market

Growth Potential for 2,3-Butanediol End-Use Industry of 2,3-Butanediol Market

Government Initiatives Driving Bio-Based 2,3-Butanediol(BDO) Production

Root Cause Analysis for discovering Problems of the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market

Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Analysis

Strategic Recommendations for Sumitomo Chemical in the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market

Comparative Positioning

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Model

Company Market Share

Business Profile of Key Enterprise

Biokemik

BOC Sciences

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

GS Caltex Corporation

Haihang Industry

Merck KGaA

Orochem Technologies, Inc.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Global 2,3-Butanediol Market Outlook

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Global 2,3-Butanediol Market Segmentation Analysis (2024-2037)

By Source Type

Bio-Based 2,3 Butanediol, Market Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons) and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butanediol, Market Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons) and CAGR, 2024-2037F

By Purity Level

Up to 85%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

>85% - 97%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

>97%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

By Route of Synthesis

Fermentation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Conventional, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

By Application

Fertilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Plasticizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Polyurethanes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Printing Inks, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Perfumes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Food Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Resins, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

By End use Industry

Chemical Industry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Pharmaceuticals, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Food & Beverage, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Automotive & Fuel Industry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Cosmetics & Personal Care, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd01d3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.