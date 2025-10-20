2,3-Butanediol Industry Outlook Report 2025: A $400+ Million Market by 2037, Driven by Bio-Economy Initiatives Fuel Fermentation-Based Production, and Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Solvents

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2,3-Butanediol Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 2,3-Butanediol market was valued at USD 226.05 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 401.07 million by 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2025-2037).
In 2025, the market size is expected to be USD 234.47 million. The 2,3-Butanediol market is gaining momentum as industries increasingly seek versatile intermediates for producing eco-friendly solvents, polymers, and fuel additives. Its role in next-generation material science and bio-refining processes is expanding, especially with growing interest in biodegradable plastics and green aviation fuels.
Additionally, the rise of bio-economy initiatives across the globe is encouraging large-scale fermentation-based production of 2,3-Butanediol from renewable sources.
Key Topics Covered:
An Outline of the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Assumptions and Abbreviations
Research Methodology & Approach
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- SPSS Methodology
- Data Triangulation
Executive Summary
- Growth Drivers
- Major Roadblocks
- Opportunities
- Prevalent Trends
- Government Regulation
- Up-Coming Technologies
- Growth Outlook
- Risk Overview
- Value Chain
- SWOT
- Regional Demand
- Recent Development News
Market Price Comparison: Bio-Based vs. Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butanediol
- Pricing Benchmarking
- Uses and Applications: Bio-Based vs Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butenediol
- Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment of Bio-Based 2,3 Butanediol(BDO)
- Techno-Economic Comparison of Bio-Based & Petrochemical 2,3-Butanediol(BDO)
- Crude Oil Price Fluctuation and Their Impact on Fossil-Based Chemical Markets
- Consumer Preferences & Industry Trends Shifting Towards Green Chemical in the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market
- Growth Potential for 2,3-Butanediol End-Use Industry of 2,3-Butanediol Market
- Government Initiatives Driving Bio-Based 2,3-Butanediol(BDO) Production
- Root Cause Analysis for discovering Problems of the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market
- Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations for Sumitomo Chemical in the Global 2,3-Butanediol Market
Comparative Positioning
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Model
- Company Market Share
Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- Biokemik
- BOC Sciences
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
- GS Caltex Corporation
- Haihang Industry
- Merck KGaA
- Orochem Technologies, Inc.
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Global 2,3-Butanediol Market Outlook
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
- Global 2,3-Butanediol Market Segmentation Analysis (2024-2037)
By Source Type
- Bio-Based 2,3 Butanediol, Market Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons) and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Fossil Fuel-Derived 2,3-Butanediol, Market Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons) and CAGR, 2024-2037F
By Purity Level
- Up to 85%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- >85% - 97%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- >97%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
By Route of Synthesis
- Fermentation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Conventional, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
By Application
- Fertilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Plasticizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Polyurethanes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Printing Inks, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Perfumes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Food Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Resins, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
By End use Industry
- Chemical Industry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Pharmaceuticals, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Food & Beverage, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Automotive & Fuel Industry, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Cosmetics & Personal Care, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
