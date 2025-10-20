Paperisation in Packaging Analysis Report: Paper's Potential to Reshape the Future of Packaging, Driven by Consumer Demands and Environmental Pressures

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paperisation: Paper's Potential to Reshape the Future of Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Paperisation: Paper's Potential to Reshape the Future of Packaging global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape.

Paper-based packaging is gaining momentum as a renewable packaging choice, driven by consumer preferences and brand strategies. Increasing environmental scrutiny and regulatory pressure presents opportunities and a clear need to optimise sustainable solutions. This report examines the rise of paper packaging, its environmental credentials and reveals how to navigate evolving regulatory, technological and trading challenges, to secure its place in a waste-conscious, circular economy.



It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



