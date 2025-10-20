Large Satellite Propulsion System Market Forecast to 2040 | Green Propellants and Electric Systems Drive Sustainable Satellite Propulsion

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Satellite Propulsion System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Subsystem and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The large satellite propulsion system market encompasses a broad spectrum of in-space thrust technologies, including chemical, electric, cold-gas, and hybrid thrusters, all of which are essential for orbit insertion, station-keeping, and end-of-life maneuvers of heavyweight satellites. The large satellite propulsion system market has been driven by the need for reliable, high-efficiency propulsion solutions that can support the surge in high-throughput communications satellites, advanced Earth-observation platforms, and expanding navigation constellations, each requiring precise orbit-raising and extended station-keeping capabilities. Innovations in propulsion, such as high-thrust electric Hall-effect thrusters, green-propellant chemical engines, and modular hybrid stages, are responding to the rising need among large satellite operators for scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable propulsion solutions.

The large satellite propulsion system market is highly competitive, with key players such as Boeing, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus, Safran, and Northrop Grumman leading the industry. Additionally, heightened emphasis on propellant efficiency, orbital-debris mitigation, and mission flexibility is reshaping buyer priorities, spurring investment in next-generation electric and reusable propulsion architectures. Consequently, the large satellite propulsion system market remains highly dynamic, continually evolving in response to rapid technological innovation and the escalating performance demands of modern space missions.

Chemical Thrusters to Dominate the Large Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Product)



The large satellite propulsion system market, by product, is predominantly driven by chemical thrusters. The chemical thrusters segment was valued at $2.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.45 billion by 2033. This segment has been experiencing remarkable growth due to increasing demand for high-thrust, reliable orbit-raising, and station-keeping solutions in heavyweight communications, Earth-observation, and national security spacecraft. Chemical thrusters play a crucial role in ensuring continuous mission capability by delivering immediate, high-impulse maneuvers that electric systems alone cannot match.

The dominance of chemical propulsion has been further reinforced by the rapid expansion of GEO and deep-space programs, which require higher propellant capacities to accommodate extended mission durations and stricter end-of-life de-orbit mandates. Additionally, innovations in green propellants, additive-manufactured engine components, and advanced combustion management systems have driven segment growth, enabling chemical thrusters to meet evolving efficiency, sustainability, and cost targets.



Recent Developments in the Large Satellite Propulsion System Market

On March 14, 2025, Ursa Major secured approximately $10.0 to $15.0 million contract to supply fully integrated GEO-class propulsion packages for tactical satellite buses, boosting on-orbit maneuverability, collision-avoidance capability, and controlled de-orbit to meet the demand for more agile, responsive space operations.

On June 23, 2023, Terran Orbital and Safran formed a partnership to assess U.S. production of advanced electric propulsion centered on Safran's PPSX00 Hall-effect plasma thruster for low-Earth-orbit satellites. The venture targets lighter, more efficient systems for orbit raising, station-keeping, and orbital transfers, delivering significant mass savings over conventional chemical engines.

On July 26, 2022, Thales Alenia Space partnered with Italian startup MIPRONS to create a water-powered satellite propulsion system. Leveraging MIPRONS' proprietary electrolysis process, the technology splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, then recombines them in the engine's combustion chamber, providing a greener and more cost-effective alternative to traditional propellants.

On July 12, 2023, Space Plasmatics, the Israeli electric-propulsion start-up, formally unveiled its plasma thrusters, an innovative system that accelerates ionized gas instead of relying on chemical combustion. The company had already signed a partnership agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries in June 2023 to integrate these thrusters into IAI's heavy-satellite platforms, a move that strengthens IAI's competitive position in large-satellite propulsion.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The large satellite propulsion system market has been characterized by intense competition among several global industry leaders. Major companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Airbus, Safran, Boeing, Moog Inc., and Northrop Grumman dominate this space by offering a comprehensive portfolio of chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion solutions. These firms invest heavily in research and development to deliver higher-efficiency thruster architectures, next-generation turbopumps, and cleaner propellant chemistries aimed at boosting performance and mission reliability while prolonging satellite operational life.



The large satellite propulsion system market has been further shaped by ongoing technological advances and the entrance of new players, introducing high-efficiency electric thrusters, green propellants, and solar-electric propulsion architectures. This dynamic environment keeps the large satellite propulsion system market highly competitive and responsive to evolving operator requirements for efficiency, scalability, and sustainability while driving continuous innovation across the satellite value chain.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Boeing

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Airbus

Safran

QinetiQ

Nammo AS

IHI Corporation

ISRO

Lanzhou Institute of Physics

OKB Fakel

Rafael Advanced Defense System Ltd.

Keldysh Research Center

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman

OHB SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product

1.1 Market Overview

1.1.1 Analysis of Pump Performance across Thruster Types

1.1.2 Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Thruster Pumps

1.1.2.1 3D-Printed Pump Components and Advanced Materials

1.1.2.2 AI and IoT-Driven Predictive Maintenance

1.1.2.3 Sustainability and Energy-Efficiency in Pump Design

1.1.3 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in the Thruster Pump Ecosystem

1.2 Global Large Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Subsystem)

1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Large Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Subsystem), Value and Volume Data

1.2.2 Chemical Thruster

1.2.2.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.2.2 Pump

1.2.2.3 Fuel and Oxidizer Valve

1.2.3 Electric Thruster

1.2.3.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.3.2 Pump

1.2.4 Cold Gas Thrusters

1.2.4.1 Gas Storage Tank

1.2.4.2 Propulsion Chamber/Nozzle

1.2.4.3 Pump

1.2.5 Hybrid Thruster

1.2.5.1 Propellant Tank

1.2.5.2 Propulsion Chamber/Nozzle

1.2.5.3 Pump



2 Regions

2.1 Global Large Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Region)

2.1.1 North America

2.1.2 Europe

2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.1.4 Rest-of-the-World



3 Thruster and Regulatory Analysis

3.1 Analysis of Thrusters (by Application)

3.1.1 Hybrid Thruster

3.1.1.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control

3.1.1.2 End-of-Life Deorbiting

3.1.1.3 Orbit Transfer

3.1.1.4 Docking

3.1.1.5 Station Keeping (Impulse Bits)

3.1.1.6 In-Orbit Transportation

3.1.2 Cold Gas Thruster

3.1.2.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control of Satellites

3.1.2.2 Astronaut Maneuvering (Spacewalk)

3.1.2.3 End-of-Life Deorbiting

3.1.2.4 Reaction Wheel Unloading

3.1.2.5 Orbit Transfer

3.1.2.6 Launch Vehicle Roll Control

3.1.3 Chemical Thruster (Hot and Warm Gas)

3.1.3.1 Maneuvering and Attitude Control

3.1.3.2 Landing Control for Interplanetary Landers

3.1.3.3 Launch Vehicle Roll Control

3.1.4 Electric Thruster

3.1.4.1 Maneuvering and Orientation Control

3.1.4.2 Primary Propulsion for Deep Space Missions

3.1.4.3 Attitude Control for Microsatellites

3.1.4.4 Station Keeping (Impulse Bits)

3.1.5 Analyst Perspective

3.2 Regulatory Analysis (by Country)

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.1.1 International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

3.2.1.2 U.S. Munitions List (USML) Category XV(e)(12)

3.2.1.3 Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) 9A515

3.2.2 U.K.

3.2.2.1 The Space Industry Regulations 2021

3.2.2.2 European Space Agency (ESA) Industrial Policy Committee

3.2.2.3 European Cooperation for Space Standardization/Slovenian Institute for Standardization (SIST)

3.2.2.3.1 SIST EN 16603-35:2014

3.2.2.3.2 ECSS-E-ST-35-06

3.2.3 France

3.2.3.1 Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES)

3.2.4 Germany

3.2.4.1 Germany Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA)

3.2.4.1.1 Regulation (EU) 2021/821 - Dual-Use Export Controls

3.2.5 India

3.2.5.1 Indian Space Policy 2023

3.2.6 China

3.2.6.1 China Space Standard System

3.2.7 Russia

3.2.7.1 Russian Federation Federal Law

3.2.7.1.1 GOST R 52925-2018



4 Key Customer Information



5 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

5.1 Growth Opportunities

5.1.1 Advancements in Material Science for Next-Generation Thruster Pumps

5.1.2 Integration of AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance and Efficiency Optimization

5.1.3 Expanding Market Demand in Emerging Space and Commercial Ventures

5.1.4 Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Pump Solutions for Space Applications

5.1.5 Development of Solar Electric Propulsion System for Large Satellite Orbital Transfer and Maneuver

5.1.6 Growing Demand for Space-Based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd45ae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.