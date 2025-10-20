1 Day European Evolving New Payment Services Regulations Webinar: PSD3, MiCAR and PCI DSS Technologies, Regulations and Challenges (ONLINE EVENT: November 25, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Payment Services Regulations: PSD3, MiCAR and PCI DSS (November 25, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Evolution of Payments Regulation in Europe: European payments markets have undergone a significant transformation over recent years, with technological developments and especially fintech disruptors have spurred an accelerating evolution in payment services. The involvement of many new players and new kinds of finance (such as crypto assets) has brought new payment solutions and ecosystems into the European, UK and global markets.

With such fast-paced changes, the EU regulatory framework introduced new rules starting with the revised Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) which came into force in 2016 (2018 deadlines).

With the upcoming PSD3 and related Payment Services Regulation (PSR), and other regulations governing payments and digital transfers such as Markets in Crypto-Assets (MICA) and Financial Data Access (FiDA), and the global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS),regulators in the EU and globally have introduced significant changes to the regulatory framework for Payments and e-money infrastructures.

This practical one-day workshop conducted by market expert provides a comprehensive overview of:

Emerging Payment Technologies: The rise of open banking, digital wallets, crypto payments, and CBDCs

Regulatory Focus: The new regulatory payments ecosystems within Europe and the need for banks, fintech payments providers, asset managers and insurers to incorporate regulatory changes within their operating models to ensure customer trust, avoid regulatory sanctions and maintain competitive advantage.

Challenges for Market Practitioners: Lessons learnt from PSD2 and operational, technological, and compliance considerations for firms as part of regulatory and market challenges

By attending European Payment Frameworks and New Regulations you will gain:

A comprehensive understanding of current and upcoming EU payments regulations

An ability to assess operational and compliance risks tied to new payment instruments

Strategies to align business models with regulatory expectations

Knowledge of reporting and disclosure requirements under new rules

Awareness of emerging trends shaping the future of payments

Who Should Attend:

Senior Managers responsible for Payments and Cash Management at global Banks, Asset Managers, Brokerages/Trading Firms and Insurers

Payment Fintech Managers, Crypto Asset and Blockchain Fintech Managers

Heads of Compliance, Audit, Risk, and Operations at Banks, Brokerages, Asset Managers, Insurers, and Fintech firms

Key Topics Covered:

Key objectives and provisions of PSD2, PSD3/PSR, MiCAR & FiDA, and PCI DSS regulations

Impact of new payment methods (open banking, crypto, digital wallets, CBDCs) on financial services

Compliance obligations for banks, fintechs, asset managers, and insurers

Lessons learnt from PSD2 and best practices for implementing systems, controls, and reporting frameworks

Insights into future regulatory trends and strategic opportunities

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zupmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.