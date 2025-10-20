Generative AI in Legal Market 2025-2029 | Key Vendor Analysis and Market Trends

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Legal Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in legal market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 2.09 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 34.1% during this forecast period.

This comprehensive report delivers a panoramic view of the market landscape, providing key insights into market size, growth drivers, and challenges. Vendor analysis features details of approximately 25 major players, offering an in-depth look into the market's competitive environment.

In today's legal industry, the market is propelled by a heightened need for operational efficiency and cost reduction, alongside major advancements in AI technology and the burgeoning volume and complexity of legal data. With these factors in play, the market is experiencing a transformative shift, paving the way for innovative legal solutions.

The report's insights are drawn from both primary and secondary sources, bolstered by contributions from key industry participants. It contains a detailed breakdown of market size data, segment analysis across various regions, and a robust vendor landscape, offering historical data alongside future forecasts.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

LLM

Natural Language Processing

Text-to-Text Generation

Prompt Engineering Platforms

By Application:

Contract Drafting and Review

Legal Research Automation

Litigation Support

Legal Chatbots

Others

By End-user:

Law Firms

In-house Legal Departments

Courts

Academia

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The demand for vertical-specific and domain-tuned AI solutions is a notable trend propelling market growth. Additionally, the deep integration of AI into existing legal workflows, coupled with the establishment of formal governance frameworks, is expected to further augment market demand.

The report covers key areas in the generative AI field, such as market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. It includes a meticulous vendor analysis featuring leading companies like Counsel AI Corp., CS Disco Inc., Everlaw Inc., and many others, offering valuable insights to enhance market positioning. The analysis highlights upcoming trends and challenges, facilitating strategic planning to capture future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market overview

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology 6.1 Market segments 6.2 Comparison by Technology 6.3 LLM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.4 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.5 Text-to-text generation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.6 Prompt engineering platforms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application Market segments Comparison by Application Contract drafting and review - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Legal research automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Legal chatbots - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user Market segments Comparison by End-user Law firms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 In-house legal departments - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Courts - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Academia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Counsel AI Corp. CS Disco Inc. Everlaw Inc. Icertis Inc. International Business Machines Corp. Ironclad Inc. LexisNexis Legal and Professional Litera Luminance Technologies Ltd. NetDocuments Software Inc. Open Text Corp. Relativity Global LLC Themis Solutions Inc. Thomson Reuters Corp. Wolters Kluwer NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rvvbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.