Generative AI in Legal Market 2025-2029 | Key Vendor Analysis and Market Trends

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Legal Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI in legal market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 2.09 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 34.1% during this forecast period.
This comprehensive report delivers a panoramic view of the market landscape, providing key insights into market size, growth drivers, and challenges. Vendor analysis features details of approximately 25 major players, offering an in-depth look into the market's competitive environment.
In today's legal industry, the market is propelled by a heightened need for operational efficiency and cost reduction, alongside major advancements in AI technology and the burgeoning volume and complexity of legal data. With these factors in play, the market is experiencing a transformative shift, paving the way for innovative legal solutions.
The report's insights are drawn from both primary and secondary sources, bolstered by contributions from key industry participants. It contains a detailed breakdown of market size data, segment analysis across various regions, and a robust vendor landscape, offering historical data alongside future forecasts.
Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
- LLM
- Natural Language Processing
- Text-to-Text Generation
- Prompt Engineering Platforms
By Application:
- Contract Drafting and Review
- Legal Research Automation
- Litigation Support
- Legal Chatbots
- Others
By End-user:
- Law Firms
- In-house Legal Departments
- Courts
- Academia
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The demand for vertical-specific and domain-tuned AI solutions is a notable trend propelling market growth. Additionally, the deep integration of AI into existing legal workflows, coupled with the establishment of formal governance frameworks, is expected to further augment market demand.
The report covers key areas in the generative AI field, such as market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. It includes a meticulous vendor analysis featuring leading companies like Counsel AI Corp., CS Disco Inc., Everlaw Inc., and many others, offering valuable insights to enhance market positioning. The analysis highlights upcoming trends and challenges, facilitating strategic planning to capture future growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- 6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 LLM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 6.4 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 6.5 Text-to-text generation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 6.6 Prompt engineering platforms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Contract drafting and review - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Legal research automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Legal chatbots - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Law firms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- In-house legal departments - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Courts - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Academia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Counsel AI Corp.
- CS Disco Inc.
- Everlaw Inc.
- Icertis Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Ironclad Inc.
- LexisNexis Legal and Professional
- Litera
- Luminance Technologies Ltd.
- NetDocuments Software Inc.
- Open Text Corp.
- Relativity Global LLC
- Themis Solutions Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
