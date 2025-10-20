AI in Self-Driving Cars Market 2025-2029 | AI, ML, and Sensors Propel Self-Driving Car Sector with Proactive Government Support

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Self-Driving Cars Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in self-driving cars market is projected to expand by USD 5.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 31.6% within the forecast period. The comprehensive report outlines market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a meticulous vendor analysis involving key vendors.
Rapid advancements in AI and sensor technology, increasing corporate investments, strategic alliances, and supportive government regulatory frameworks are pivotal factors driving market growth. The report integrates primary and secondary data from industry experts to present market size data, segment-wise regional analysis, and vendor landscape, coupled with historical and projected data.
The AI in self-driving cars market segmentation includes:
- By Component: Hardware, Software
- By Application: Driver assistance systems, Autonomous navigation
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles
- By Technology: Driver assistance, Partial automation, Conditional automation, High automation, Full automation
- By Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America
End-to-end AI models and the integration of multi-modal sensor fusion are instrumental in shaping the AI in self-driving cars market. The commoditization of LiDAR technology and the imperative for explainable AI amplify the burgeoning demand and regulatory intensification.
The report on the AI in self-driving cars market encompasses:
- AI In Self-Driving Cars Market sizing
- AI In Self-Driving Cars Market forecast
- AI In Self-Driving Cars Market industry analysis
The in-depth vendor analysis helps clients fortify their market position, offering detailed insights into prominent market vendors including aiMotive Ltd., Aptiv PLC, AutoX Inc., Baidu Apollo Network Beijing Limited, Lyft Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Motional Inc., Nuro Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Pony.AI, Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, WeRide, Yandex NV, and Zoox. Furthermore, the report highlights upcoming trends and challenges to guide companies in exploiting potential growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
Historic Market Size
- Global AI In Self-Driving Cars Market 2019 - 2023
- Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Vehicle Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Component
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Driver assistance systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Autonomous navigation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Driver assistance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Partial automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Conditional automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- High automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Full automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Israel - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- aiMotive Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- AutoX Inc.
- Baidu Apollo Network Beijing Limited
- Lyft Inc.
- Mobileye Technologies Ltd.
- Motional Inc.
- Nuro Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Pony.ai
- Tesla Inc.
- Waymo LLC
- WeRide
- Yandex NV
- Zoox
