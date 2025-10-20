AI in Self-Driving Cars Market 2025-2029 | AI, ML, and Sensors Propel Self-Driving Car Sector with Proactive Government Support

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Self-Driving Cars Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in self-driving cars market is projected to expand by USD 5.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 31.6% within the forecast period. The comprehensive report outlines market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a meticulous vendor analysis involving key vendors.

Rapid advancements in AI and sensor technology, increasing corporate investments, strategic alliances, and supportive government regulatory frameworks are pivotal factors driving market growth. The report integrates primary and secondary data from industry experts to present market size data, segment-wise regional analysis, and vendor landscape, coupled with historical and projected data.

The AI in self-driving cars market segmentation includes:

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Application: Driver assistance systems, Autonomous navigation

By Vehicle Type: Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles

By Technology: Driver assistance, Partial automation, Conditional automation, High automation, Full automation

By Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America

End-to-end AI models and the integration of multi-modal sensor fusion are instrumental in shaping the AI in self-driving cars market. The commoditization of LiDAR technology and the imperative for explainable AI amplify the burgeoning demand and regulatory intensification.

The report on the AI in self-driving cars market encompasses:

AI In Self-Driving Cars Market sizing

AI In Self-Driving Cars Market forecast

AI In Self-Driving Cars Market industry analysis

The in-depth vendor analysis helps clients fortify their market position, offering detailed insights into prominent market vendors including aiMotive Ltd., Aptiv PLC, AutoX Inc., Baidu Apollo Network Beijing Limited, Lyft Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Motional Inc., Nuro Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Pony.AI, Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, WeRide, Yandex NV, and Zoox. Furthermore, the report highlights upcoming trends and challenges to guide companies in exploiting potential growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Global AI In Self-Driving Cars Market 2019 - 2023

Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Vehicle Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Component

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Driver assistance systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Autonomous navigation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Driver assistance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Partial automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Conditional automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

High automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Full automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Israel - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis

Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies aiMotive Ltd. Aptiv Plc AutoX Inc. Baidu Apollo Network Beijing Limited Lyft Inc. Mobileye Technologies Ltd. Motional Inc. Nuro Inc. NVIDIA Corp. Pony.ai Tesla Inc. Waymo LLC WeRide Yandex NV Zoox



