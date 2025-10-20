AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2025-2029 | AML Solutions Transform Financial Crime Investigation Through Generative AI

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI-based anti-money laundering (AML) solution market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by USD 6.72 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive market analysis delivers insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and vendor dynamics, examining key vendors to provide a detailed view of the industry landscape.
Driven by increasing regulatory complexities and heightened enforcement measures, the market faces challenges including sophisticated financial crimes and the limitations of traditional systems. Additionally, there is a pressing need for improved operational efficiency and reduced compliance costs.
The report is built on a solid combination of primary and secondary data, supplemented with insights from industry participants, covering key company performances and market projections.
The AI-based AML solution market divides into the following segments:
- By Type:
- Transaction Monitoring
- Customer Due Diligence
- Case Management
- Risk Assessment
- Compliance Reporting
- By Deployment:
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
- Hybrid
- By Industry Application:
- Banking and Financial Services
- Insurance
- Real Estate
- Casinos and Gambling
- Retail
- By Technique:
- ML-Based Systems
- AI-Based Systems
- Rule-Based Systems
- By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the primary forces driving market growth is the utilization of generative AI and large language models, enhancing advanced investigative analytics. Furthermore, the convergence of AML and fraud detection into unified financial crime platforms and the demand for explainable AI (XAI) are expected to further stimulate market growth.
The report explores these critical areas:
- AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Sizing
- AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Forecast
- AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Industry Analysis
The vendor analysis serves as a strategic tool for clients aiming to advance their market position. This includes detailed assessments of key industry players such as Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., IBM Corp., LexisNexis, Moodys Corp., NICE Actimize Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Temenos AG, and Verafin Inc., among others. The report identifies evolving trends and challenges, guiding companies in strategizing to seize future growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Industry Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Technique segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Transaction monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Customer due diligence - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Case management - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Risk assessment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Compliance reporting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
- Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- On premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Deployment
- Market Segmentation by Industry Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Industry Application
- Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Insurance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Real estate - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Casinos and gambling - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Industry Application
- Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique
- ML based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- AI based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Rule based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Technique
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- Bottomline Technologies Inc.
- Consultadoria e Inovacao Tecnologica S.A.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Fiserv Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Moodys Corp.
- NICE Actimize Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Quantexa Ltd.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Symphony Innovation LLC
- Temenos AG
- Verafin Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
