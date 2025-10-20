AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2025-2029 | AML Solutions Transform Financial Crime Investigation Through Generative AI

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI-based anti-money laundering (AML) solution market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by USD 6.72 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive market analysis delivers insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and vendor dynamics, examining key vendors to provide a detailed view of the industry landscape.

Driven by increasing regulatory complexities and heightened enforcement measures, the market faces challenges including sophisticated financial crimes and the limitations of traditional systems. Additionally, there is a pressing need for improved operational efficiency and reduced compliance costs.

The report is built on a solid combination of primary and secondary data, supplemented with insights from industry participants, covering key company performances and market projections.

The AI-based AML solution market divides into the following segments:

By Type: Transaction Monitoring Customer Due Diligence Case Management Risk Assessment Compliance Reporting

By Deployment: Cloud-Based On-Premises Hybrid

By Industry Application: Banking and Financial Services Insurance Real Estate Casinos and Gambling Retail

By Technique: ML-Based Systems AI-Based Systems Rule-Based Systems

By Geographical Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



One of the primary forces driving market growth is the utilization of generative AI and large language models, enhancing advanced investigative analytics. Furthermore, the convergence of AML and fraud detection into unified financial crime platforms and the demand for explainable AI (XAI) are expected to further stimulate market growth.

The report explores these critical areas:

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Sizing

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Forecast

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis serves as a strategic tool for clients aiming to advance their market position. This includes detailed assessments of key industry players such as Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., IBM Corp., LexisNexis, Moodys Corp., NICE Actimize Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Temenos AG, and Verafin Inc., among others. The report identifies evolving trends and challenges, guiding companies in strategizing to seize future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges Market Landscape Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis Market Sizing Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029 Historic Market Size Global AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market 2019 - 2023

Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Industry Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Technique segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition Market Segmentation by Type Market segments

Comparison by Type

Transaction monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Customer due diligence - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Case management - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Risk assessment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Compliance reporting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type Market Segmentation by Deployment Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

On premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Deployment Market Segmentation by Industry Application Market segments

Comparison by Industry Application

Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Insurance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Real estate - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Casinos and gambling - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Retail - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Industry Application Market Segmentation by Technique Market segments

Comparison by Technique

ML based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

AI based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Rule based systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Technique Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints Competitive Landscape Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks Competitive Analysis Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies ACI Worldwide Inc. Bottomline Technologies Inc. Consultadoria e Inovacao Tecnologica S.A. Fair Isaac Corp. Fiserv Inc. International Business Machines Corp. Moodys Corp. NICE Actimize Ltd. Oracle Corp. Quantexa Ltd. SAS Institute Inc. Symphony Innovation LLC Temenos AG Verafin Inc. Wolters Kluwer NV





