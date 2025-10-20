ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

20 October 2025

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Mercia Asset Management PLC, effective from today.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395