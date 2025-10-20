Director Declaration

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

20 October 2025

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Mercia Asset Management PLC, effective from today.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


