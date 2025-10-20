Ypay Launches New Crypto Payroll Platform at Expand North Star 2025

Sydney , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's regulated crypto payroll solution was unveiled at global technology summit, Expand North Star, marking a major step forward in the evolution of embedded finance across the country. This solution was developed by the newly launched platform YPay, which is regulated by ASIC and AUSTRAC and gives employees a simplified and regulated way to access crypto investing.

Unlike traditional investing models that rely on brokers and additional fees, YPay streamlines the process by enabling employees to allocate a portion of their salary directly into cryptocurrency.

Designed with the everyday Australian in mind, the platform makes investing more accessible. Whether it’s saving for a holiday, a first home, or greater financial stability, YPay aims to provide easier access to investment opportunities for Australians looking to explore their investment options.

The launch comes as embedded finance continues to gain momentum worldwide. According to market research, the global embedded finance market was valued at USD $83.32 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow to USD $588.49 billion by 2030.

In Australia, the adoption of digital wallets has surged, with transaction values increasing from $126 billion in 2023 to $166.6 billion in 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 32.3%.

Positioning itself at the intersection of these two shifts within the consumer finance sector, Val Malinovskiy, YPay Founder & CEO, hopes YPay will deliver a more streamlined and regulated approach to investing in crypto.

“YPay is about giving Australians more access to alternate investment options,” said Val Malinovskiy, Founder & CEO of YPay. “For years, crypto has been the domain of those in-the-know. Industry knowledge has formed a barrier to entry and the technical understanding required to take part has intimidated a large population of hardworking Australians.”

“By embedding crypto directly into payroll, YPay makes the process simple and transparent. With its AFS licence, users are assured their money is handled in compliance with industry standards.”

As part of YPay’s mission to make investing and financial security accessible to more Australians, YPay will also use its platform to drive social impact. Through its partnership with national charity Serving Our People (SOP), an organisation with a mission to support communities in crisis, YPay will contribute a portion of every transaction directly to SOP’s community initiatives.

“Finance is about more than personal wealth; it’s about strengthening communities,” said Yas Matbouly, SOP Founder & CEO. “We are honoured to be working with YPay. YPay’s social impact model ensures that Australians don’t just benefit personally from the crypto economy, they also give back collectively to those who need it most.”

YPay will be available to use from November 28. Employees or businesses interested in using YPay can join the waitlist or reach out to YPay’s team here to find out more.

About YPay

YPay was created for the modern generation of employees. While cryptocurrency offers incredible opportunity, the learning curve and risks can be overwhelming. YPay believes in transparency over speculation, and our process is built to be clear, flexible, and fully in your control. YPay is your bridge to the digital economy — smart, simple, and designed for real life.

About Serving Our People

Serving Our People is Australia’s fastest growing charity, delivering anything to anyone in need. A COVID success story, Serving Our People first opened its doors in March 2020 as a logistics, delivery and emergency relief not-for-profit public benevolent institution. Today, it has grown to a team of more than 4,500 volunteers, delivering over a million meals a year, and supporting more than 5,000 recipients per week.