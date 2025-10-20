Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 27/2025

                                                 20 October 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 October 2025 to 17 October 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
13/10/2025 12,000  278.72  3,344,640
14/10/2025 13,000  271.99  3,535,870
15/10/2025 10,000  280.86  2,808,600
16/10/2025 10,000  281.10  2,811,000
17/10/2025 11,000  277.41  3,051,510
Accumulated for the period56,000-15,551,620
Accumulated under the programme810,896-205,029,020

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,170,623 treasury shares corresponding to 2.5% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

