Kratom Products for Energy and Balance: Kratom Bird Expands Its Collection in 2025

London, UK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kratom Bird has entered the second half of 2025 with an exciting new expansion of its kratom collection, redefining quality and transparency in the European kratom market. As consumers across the UK and EU increasingly look for the best kratom brands that deliver consistency, purity, and innovation, Kratom Bird is setting a new benchmark.

Kratom , a botanical originating from Southeast Asia, is gaining traction among wellness-conscious consumers in Europe. Kratom Bird addresses this trend with products that merge traditional knowledge with modern laboratory standards, offering powders, shots, and extracts that are all third-party lab tested for safety.

The new product line includes classic favourites alongside new strains, each crafted to meet a range of needs: from calm focus and relaxation to motivation and natural energy. Kratom Bird continues to prove its commitment to responsibility, transparency, and innovation, while answering the growing demand for premium, ethically sourced kratom across Europe.





Why Kratom Bird Stands Out in the Kratom Industry

Kratom Bird has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable kratom vendors in Europe, thanks to its transparency, consistency, and sustainable sourcing practices. While many kratom brands face scrutiny regarding quality and sourcing, Kratom Bird differentiates itself by putting customer trust and product integrity first.

Kratom Bird demonstrates that kratom can be produced responsibly, without compromising on quality or accessibility.





Top Awarded Kratom Products by Kratom Bird

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder – Best for Relief and Balance

Widely known for its strong alkaloid profile, Red Maeng Da remains one of the most popular strains. Its earthy, slightly bitter taste is favoured by those seeking calmness, tension reduction, and a steady sense of relief.

Available in 100g (€16), 250g (€34), 500g (€63), and 1kg (€91) resealable pouches





Finely ground for easy mixing in liquids





Sourced from mature Red vein leaves





Independently tested for potency and purity









Liquid Kratom Shot – Best for Focus and Clarity

For convenience and portability, Kratom Bird’s Liquid Shot delivers a fast-acting kratom experience in compact bottles.

Multiple-serving liquid extract





Standardized alkaloid concentration for consistent results





Compact, easy to carry, and ready-to-use





Approx. €19.90 per shot











MIT70 Capsules – Best for Energy

Known for balance and sustained energy, MIT70 capsules are perfect for work or study.

Pre-measured vegan capsules





Available in 3pcs, 5pcs, 10pcs, 20pcs, and 50pcs





Tested for purity and alkaloid strength





White Maeng Da Kratom Powder – Best for Motivation

A stimulating choice, ideal for mornings or daytime productivity.

Offered in 100g (€16), 250g (€34), 500g (€63), and 1kg (€91)





Derived from younger White vein leaves





Clean, fine texture for mixing





Lab-tested for safety and consistency









New Kratom Products in 2025

Kratom Bird has added new strains to its lineup, offering both traditional and innovative options:

Red Bali Kratom – Classic evening relaxation strain, available in 50g–1kg packs (€9–€91).





– Classic evening relaxation strain, available in 50g–1kg packs (€9–€91). MIT70 Extract – Balanced daytime option for mild energy and clarity, Available in 3pcs, 5pcs, 10pcs, 20pcs, and 50pcs.





– Balanced daytime option for mild energy and clarity, Available in 3pcs, 5pcs, 10pcs, 20pcs, and 50pcs. White Horn Kratom – Known for its broad leaves and smooth onset, ideal for focus and alertness, 50g–1kg (€9–€91).









Why Kratom is Europe’s Wellness Trend of 2025

With the European wellness movement embracing natural and plant-based supplements, kratom is emerging as a key botanical for supporting balance, focus, and relaxation. Its versatility, multiple strain profiles, and transparent lab testing make it attractive to consumers who want both authenticity and reliability.





Benefits of Using Kratom

Better Sleep – Red strains can help promote rest and calm evenings.





– Red strains can help promote rest and calm evenings. Relaxation & Calmness – Green and Red strains ease daily stress.





– Green and Red strains ease daily stress. Mood & Well-being – White strains are uplifting, supporting optimism and mental clarity.





– White strains are uplifting, supporting optimism and mental clarity. Energy & Focus – White and Green varieties offer alertness and natural productivity.





– White and Green varieties offer alertness and natural productivity. Stress Relief – Helps ease occasional stress and maintain balance.





– Helps ease occasional stress and maintain balance. Comfort & Relief – Many choose kratom for everyday physical comfort.









Forms of Kratom Available

Powders – Traditional, affordable, versatile for teas, smoothies, and custom servings.





– Traditional, affordable, versatile for teas, smoothies, and custom servings. Capsules – Convenient, tasteless, portable, and pre-measured.





– Convenient, tasteless, portable, and pre-measured. Extracts – Concentrated, fast-acting, and potent for experienced users.









What Makes Kratom Bird Unique?

Premium Sourcing & Ethical Farming – Direct from trusted Southeast Asian farms.





– Direct from trusted Southeast Asian farms. Independent Lab Testing – Purity and potency verified for every batch.





– Purity and potency verified for every batch. Wide Range of Strains – Red, Green, White, and Yellow varieties in powders, capsules, and extracts.





– Red, Green, White, and Yellow varieties in powders, capsules, and extracts. Reputation & Trust – Known for honesty, reliability, and excellent service across Europe.





– Known for honesty, reliability, and excellent service across Europe. Affordable Quality – Powders start around €9 for 150g, shots from €20/bottle.





– Powders start around €9 for 150g, shots from €20/bottle. No Additives – No artificial fillers or colouring; just pure, natural kratom.









About Kratom Bird

Kratom Bird is a UK- and EU-based online retailer specializing in high-quality, lab-tested kratom powders, capsules, and extracts. The brand’s mission is to make pure, premium kratom accessible to all, with fast shipping across Europe (DHL Express 1–2 days, UPS 3–7 days).

With a focus on honesty, transparency, and innovation, Kratom Bird is committed to elevating the kratom experience for European customers in 2025 and beyond