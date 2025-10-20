RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers and digital health solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 844-826-3035 . International callers can dial 412-317-5195 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.js p ?ei=1740003&tp_key=5e6a1fc906 .

An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10204112 .

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800