Micropep Supercharges Peptide Innovation with Krisalix: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Platform

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropep Technologies, an agtech company specializing in peptide-based crop protection solutions, is pleased to share an in-depth look at KrisalixTM, its proprietary AI-powered platform for the discovery of bioactive micropeptides. With Krisalix, Micropep is accelerating the development of next-generation crop protection solutions that are inspired by nature, and offering new modes of action, meeting both the needs of farmers and the demands of regulators.

Krisalix leverages generative AI, predictive models, high-quality experimental data in biology, chemistry, bioproduction, as well as critical agronomic expertise to accelerate the identification and optimization of micropeptides as active ingredients. This new iterative platform accelerates the R&D process, reducing discovery timelines and costs, bringing products to market faster.

“With Krisalix, we can go from a biological challenge to a viable molecule in months, not years,” explains Mikael Courbot, Chief Technology Officer of Micropep. “It is a powerful accelerator, not only for our own pipeline, but also for our partners.”

AI Design Capabilities

By leveraging generative AI and machine learning models trained on extensive biological datasets, Krisalix enables the in-silico generation and screening of millions of peptide sequences. This approach allows Micropep to identify effective, stable, safe and bioproducible peptides in a significantly accelerated timeframe, materially reducing the need for traditional in-vitro screening and thereby shortening development timelines and lowering costs.

Micropep’s first AI-designed biofungicide product MPD-01, based on an Antimicrobial Peptide (AMP), validated this approach in 2021. Today, Micropep’s AI capabilities extend to the discovery of new modes of action across indications, including bioherbicide, biofungicide, bioinsecticide, through Micropep’s PPI (Protein-Peptide Interaction) technology. This includes protein structure prediction, peptide binder generation, and AI-driven narrowing from millions of candidates to a few dozen for in-planta screening.

MPD-01: A Benchmark for Krisalix’s Capabilities

MPD-01 serves as a compelling benchmark for the power and potential of the Krisalix platform. It is a micropeptide-based solution designed to control major fungal diseases such as Asian soybean rust, mildews and late blight.

Currently, MPD-01 is undergoing field trials in Europe, the USA and Latin America, and is being prepared for regulatory submission. MPD-01 exemplifies how Krisalix can generate real-world, field-ready innovations that meet both agronomic and environmental expectations.

Today, more than 10 peptide-based candidates are progressing through the Krisalix research pipeline, addressing both broad-acre and high-value crops, and further validating the platform’s versatility and impact.

A Strategic Platform for the Industry

In addition to its internal pipeline, Micropep offers access to Krisalix through a hybrid business model that includes collaborative research & development programs and out-licensing of candidate molecules.

Krisalix’s transition to commercialization is highlighted by a recently signed joint research agreement with Corteva Agriscience, one of the world’s leading agricultural companies.

“This commercial agreement underscores Micropep’s commitment to collaborative research and our ambition to position Krisalix as a reference platform in agricultural R&D,” said Georg Goeres, Chief Executive Officer of Micropep. “It enables our partners to co-design proprietary bioactive ingredients with clear objectives, speed and data-driven precision.

Photo Caption: A scientist examines samples under a microscope in a Micropep Technologies' research lab. Micropep's Krisalix design, discovery and development platform uses AI-powered technologies to accelerate the availability of peptide-based, planet-friendly pest and disease solutions for farmers and food production systems worldwide.

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies is a French American agtech company developing a new generation of targeted, sustainable crop protection products using micropeptides. Through its proprietary discovery platform Krisalix, Micropep designs short protein molecules that precisely regulate plant gene expression and is currently developing its first product, a biofungicide with a novel mode of action targeting major fungal diseases. Micropep’s mission is to deliver the next frontier in crop protection—safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for farmers worldwide.

Funded by the European Union - NextGenerationEU



