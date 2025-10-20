Liberty Gold Appoints Brad Ralph as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Ralph as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.

Brad Ralph is an accomplished executive and financial advisor with over twenty years of experience in corporate development and investment banking, primarily within the mining sector. As CEO of Accelera Capital Inc., he provided independent financial advisory services to small and mid-sized companies, specializing in complex M&A transactions and corporate consulting in the mining sector. Brad has held senior roles at both boutique and bank-owned dealers including Maxit Capital LP, and Dundee Capital Markets, and CIBC, where he advised on numerous high-profile M&A transactions and led equity transactions for intermediate and junior mining companies.

Brad’s expertise includes sourcing and negotiating funding solutions, managing acquisition and sale transactions, and leading due diligence processes, including providing corporate development services to Marathon Gold Corporation in its acquisition by Calibre Mining Corp. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Schulich School of Business, is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a Chartered Professional Accountant. Throughout his career, Brad has demonstrated a strong track record in public markets, equity financing, and strategic corporate development across a broad range of commodities and industries.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Brad Ralph as our new VP of Corporate Development. Brad’s extensive experience in complex M&A transactions and project financing, and his proven leadership in the mining sector will be invaluable as we pursue our next phase of growth. His track record of delivering results and his hands-on approach to corporate development make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact: