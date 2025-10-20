Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

20 October 2025

PayPoint plc

Completion of Share Consolidation, Total Voting Rights and payment of Special Dividend

The Board of PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") announces that, following approval of the Special Dividend and associated Share Consolidation at the general meeting of the Company held on 17 October 2025 (the “General Meeting”), applications were made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares resulting from the Share Consolidation to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The Share Consolidation has today become effective, and as such 63,710,952 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the capital of the Company have been admitted to trading, with dealings commencing at 8:00 a.m. (London Time) today.

As part of the Share Consolidation, the Existing Ordinary Shares have been consolidated such that Shareholders will receive 12 New Ordinary Shares for every 13 Existing Ordinary Shares held at the record date for the Special Dividend and the Share Consolidation, being 6.00 p.m. (London Time) on 17 October 2025. Shareholders will hold the same proportion of the Company's issued share capital as they did immediately prior to the implementation of the Share Consolidation, subject only to adjustments for fractional entitlements.

As of 20 October 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 63,710,952 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 63,710,952 may be used by Shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CREST accounts will be credited with New Ordinary Shares today. The Company expects share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares to be despatched on 31 October 2025 and payment in respect of any cash proceeds from the sale of fractional elements of Existing Ordinary Shares to be made (by CREST payment, BACS or by cheque) to the relevant Shareholders on 31 October 2025. Further details of how fractional entitlements are to be dealt with are set out in the explanatory circular of the Company to shareholders published on 30 September 2025 (the "Circular").

Following approval of the Special Dividend at the General Meeting, the Company expects the Special Dividend to be paid to shareholders on 31 October 2025.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.