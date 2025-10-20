Company Announcement No 47/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|20 October 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 42
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
2,022,000
922,001,290.00
|13 October 2025
14 October 2025
15 October 2025
16 October 2025
17 October 2025
|13,000
15,000
15,000
14,000
15,000
|523.14
518.28
528.97
524.38
512.60
|6,800,820.00
7,774,200.00
7,934,550.00
7,341,320.00
7,689,000.00
|Total over week 42
|72,000
|37,539,890.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
2,094,000
959,541,180.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 2,096,448 own shares, equal to 4.09% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment