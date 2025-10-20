Naval Weapon Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2033 | Aligning with Modernization: Securing Long-Term Naval Contracts

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naval Weapon Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest high and low-intensity conflicts have shown that the range of threats that ships will need to tackle is expanding and in some cases the boundaries between high and low intensity are becoming increasingly harder to distinguish, especially with non-state actors capable of deploying advanced long-range weapons.

They are also used in swarms to saturate surface combat units' defense systems but also inflict a considerable financial cost. Indeed, the market is trying to address this issue by developing laser weapons. However, until their full deployment on all vessels, naval surface units will continue to rely on conventional weapons.

The threat of a high-intensity conflict has also increased and numbers in terms of how many surface units and weapon systems can be deployed, is becoming a quality of its own. The concept of disributed lethality will remain important and will further expand with the use of unmanned surface vessels of large size, which will be capable of deploying multiple launchers.

In this threat environment, it is expected that customers will acquire new ships with enhanced firepower capabilities, including OPVs and other patrol vessels which will have to feature additional weapons compared to the past. Upgrade of older ships will continue being an important part of the market, allowing surface vessels to operate well into the future.

However, adding more weapon systems is not always feasible due to technical restrictions. Therefore, a weapon system, especially a gun will be required to carry out more tasks. We now see that new generations of naval guns are used to engage not only large surface targets, but small and fast-moving ones, or UAS and also might be needed to function as close-in weapon systems. That is only feasible thanks to the development of guided and programmable ammunition.

This study explores how conventional naval weapon systems are being reshaped into modern, multi-domain combat solutions. It examines the technological advances being adopted by leading navies and how these transformations are influencing market dynamics and future demand, especially as global modernisation programmes take centre stage in procurement strategies.

For suppliers, aligning early with these programmes is no longer optional; it is the most decisive factor in securing long-term contracts and remaining competitive in a market where political priorities, technological leaps, and geopolitical tensions converge to influence purchasing decisions.

The study provides in-depth insights into upcoming weapon system acquisition plans, mapping out the scope, scale, and timelines of opportunities worldwide. It highlights where suppliers can align with modernisation priorities, what technologies are gaining traction, and how evolving operational doctrines are shaping the next decade of naval firepower.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of the Naval Weapon Systems in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Naval Weapon Systems market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernisation patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the Naval Weapon Systems market. This will give you an indication of which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Programme Analysis: Details of the top programmes in each segment are expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of Naval Weapon Systems

3.2.1 Compact Guided Missiles

3.2.2 CIWS (Close-In Weapon Systems)

3.2.3 Multi-Calibre Guns

3.2.4 VLS (Vertical Launch System)

3.2.5 Programmable Ammunition

3.2.6 AI in Naval Weapons

4 CRM

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Naval Weapon Systems market volume distribution over the forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.4 Main Market Players Overview

5.4.1 Leading Products

5.4.2 Recent contracts overview

5.4.3 Main customers overview

5.4.4 Supply Chain Overview

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 Drivers

6.4 Trends

6.5 Opportunities

6.6 Challenges

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overview

7.3 The US

7.4 Canada

7.5 United Kingdom

7.6 France

7.7 Germany

7.8 Italy

7.9 Spain

7.10 Greece

7.11 Norway

7.12 Russia

7.13 China

7.14 Japan

7.15 India

7.16 Australia





8 Naval Weapon Systems Market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Naval Weapon Systems market by Region overview

8.2 Naval Weapon Systems market Region by Weapon System overview

8.2.1 North America market by Weapon System overview

8.2.2 Europe market by Weapon System overview

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific market by Weapon System overview

8.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Weapon System overview

8.2.5 Latin America market by Weapon System overview

9 Naval Weapon Systems Market to 2033 by Weapon System

9.1 Naval Weapon Systems market by Weapon System overview

9.2 Naval Weapon Systems market Weapon System by Region overview

9.2.1 Vertical Launch Systems market by Region overview

9.2.2 Deck Mounted Launching Systems market by Region overview

9.2.3 Small Calibre Naval Guns market by Region overview

9.2.4 Medium Calibre Naval Guns market by Region overview

9.2.5 Large Calibre Naval Guns market by Region overview

9.2.6 CIWS - Missile-Based market by Region overview

9.2.7 CIWS - Gun-Based market by Region overview

9.2.8 CIWS - Hybrid market by Region overview

9.2.9 Torpedo Systems market by Region overview

10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Compound Growth Rates

10.2.1 By Region

10.2.2 By System

11 Leading Companies

11.1 BAE Systems Plc

11.2 Bharat Dynamics Limited

11.3 China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

11.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

11.5 Kongsberg

11.6 Leonardo S.p.A.

11.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.8 MBDA

11.9 Naval Group

11.10 Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.

11.11 Raytheon

11.12 Rheinmetall AG

11.13 Saab AB

11.14 Thales

11.15 United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)

12 Results and Conclusions

