Stella-Jones Announces Two Appointments to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) announced today the appointments of Ms. Renée Laflamme and Mr. Sean Donnelly to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Laflamme is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience in the financial services and insurance sectors. She currently serves as Executive Vice President of Individual Insurance, Savings & Retirement at iA Financial Group, where she is responsible for the growth strategy and overseeing all operations including distribution, underwriting, product development, marketing and administration. She has a strong track record of introducing change and innovation to create value, including leading major digital transformation projects and implementing artificial intelligence to streamline underwriting processes. She also serves on the boards of several organizations, including MILA, a Quebec-based collaborative artificial intelligence research institute. Ms. Laflamme holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Université Laval and she is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mr. Donnelly is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in innovation, technology, and manufacturing, acquired particularly during his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Dofasco. He has a proven track record of leading and growing organizations, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and strategic expansion. With a career of driving technological advancements and operational excellence, his leadership is marked by a strong commitment to environment, health and safety and sustainability, ensuring business alignment with responsible and ethical practices. Mr. Donnelly serves on several boards, including the board of Alectra Utilities Corporation, a municipally-owned electricity utility and distributor, where he has been a board member since 2019. Mr. Donnelly holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from McMaster University.

“It is a pleasure to welcome both Renée and Sean to the Board”, said Katherine A. Lehman, Chair of the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones. “Each of them brings a wealth of experience and career insights that align closely with the evolving priorities of Stella-Jones. Their perspectives and backgrounds will strengthen our Board and support the Company’s long-term success. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to build a future-ready, agile company committed to supporting infrastructure, and grounded in purpose and performance.” she said.

Ms. Laflamme and Mr. Donnelly’s appointments are effective today and bring the total number of Board members to ten. To learn more about Stella-Jones’ Board of Directors, click here.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

