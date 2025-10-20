AI Maverick Intel, Inc. Announces New Trading Symbol “AIMV” Effective Oct. 20, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV), a technology-driven innovator focused on redefining how businesses acquire and engage customers through artificial intelligence, today announced that effective Oct. 20, 2025, the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the OTC Market under its new ticker symbol “AIMV.”

This change follows the Company’s previously announced rebranding from Bionoid Pharma, Inc. to AI Maverick Intel, Inc., reflecting its strategic focus on partnering with companies to drive customer acquisition, close deals, and scale revenue with its AI Maverick platform. The new symbol aligns the Company’s market identity with its operational direction and innovation-focused mission.

“This marks another milestone in completing our transition to AI Maverick Intel,” said Wayne Cockburn, CEO. “The new ticker better represents who we are and where we’re headed as an AI-powered platform company focused on intelligent growth through customer acquisition, partner-led deal flow, and revenue acceleration.”

“Looking ahead to Q4, the Company expects to finalize strategic JV initiatives designed to leverage its core AI Maverick technology to accelerate customer acquisition, broaden partner commercialization, and drive sustainable revenue growth.”

The Company’s CUSIP number and corporate structure remain unchanged. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the symbol change.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is an AI-powered growth company focused on driving customer acquisition and partner-led commercialization through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The technology enables intelligent, two-way communication and data-driven engagement across industries. AI Maverick Intel aims to deliver long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

For more information, visit www.aimaverickintel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

