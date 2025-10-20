Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Launches Its Sixth 2025 Spider Silk Production Cycle, Introducing the Next Evolution of Its BAM-1 Alpha Recombinant Silk Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company", "Kraig" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, is proud to announce the kickoff of its sixth spider silk production cycle for 2025, featuring the first large-scale deployment of its BAM-1 Alpha, the newest and most advanced evolution of the Company's recombinant spider silk technology.

Following a year of record technical progress and expanded production, Kraig Labs is entering this next cycle with renewed momentum and enhanced output capability. The BAM-1 Alpha hybrid builds directly upon the Company's 2024 breakthroughs, delivering stronger performance and higher silk yields while remaining fully aligned with Kraig’s established aggressive production schedule.

"This is an exhilarating moment for Kraig Labs," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "BAM-1 Alpha represents the next step in the evolution of our spider silk technology. It's the result of years of focused innovation and the foundation of our future growth."

This latest production run continues the scale-up of BAM-1 Alpha parental lines, utilizing the same successful framework introduced this summer with the integration of diapause egg management into Kraig Labs' rearing operations. This integration enables greater production efficiency, smoother logistics, and sustained throughput across multiple production cycles.

As evident by the rapid integration of BAM-1 Alpha into this production cycle launch, this transition to a more advanced hybrid requires no changes to its production schedule or rearing infrastructure, it simply delivers more spider silk per production cycle. The consistency of the Company's process, combined with the continued evolution of its hybrids, underscores Kraig’s growing leadership in sustainable, high-performance bioengineered super fibers.

"As we move deeper into this next evolution of spider silk, we're seeing real, measurable results," Thompson added. "Our team has built a production engine that's not only scalable, but continuously improving. BAM-1 Alpha is a major leap forward, and it positions us perfectly for the commercial expansion and capacity to meet the growing demand for spider silk."

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com .

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/ .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.