HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.56%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.31%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 15.28%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $20.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.61%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 13.77%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 15.81%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.02%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 4.13% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased 1 basis point to 4.18%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025, and net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “During the third quarter of 2025, we continued to produce consistently strong earnings while we maintained a solid balance sheet and saw loan growth return. Adjusted net income(1) of $20.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, was our highest quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share since becoming a public company. This was driven by an increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) to $28.3 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA(1) was 1.61% and adjusted ROATCE(1) was 15.81% for the third quarter of 2025. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis(1) remained stable, decreasing only 1 basis point to 4.18%. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our AOCI due to lower interest rates resulted in a $0.62 increase in our tangible book value per share(1) to $16.64. Tangible book value per share(1) increased by 3.9% for the quarter and 14.4% over the last year.

Our balance sheet and asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of only 0.17%. Loan growth returned during the third quarter with quarter end loans increasing 6.2% on an annualized basis for the quarter due to higher loan pipelines at the end of the second quarter and fewer payoffs in the third quarter. Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic environments.

This morning, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (“CNB Bank Shares” or “CNB”) and its wholly owned subsidiary CNB Bank & Trust, N.A (“CNB Bank”). CNB Bank Shares, like HBT Financial, has central Illinois roots going back for generations and has expanded into more metro areas in the Chicago MSA and St. Louis MSA. CNB Bank is a true community bank focused on supporting their customers and communities, and we are excited to partner with them to continue that tradition. For more information please see the press release and investor presentation that we released this morning.”
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.65 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $50.0 million, an increase of 0.7% from $49.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the higher day count during the third quarter, partially offset by slightly lower average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 4.7% from $47.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs and improved yields on debt securities which were partially offset by a decrease in loan yields. Additionally, a $0.4 million increase in loan fees was mostly offset by a $0.3 million decrease in acquired loan discount accretion.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.13%, compared to 4.14% for the second quarter of 2025, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.18%, compared to 4.19% for the second quarter of 2025. Lower yields on loans, which decreased 3 basis points to 6.35% primarily due to a reduction in loan fees, accretion of acquired loan discounts, and nonaccrual interest recoveries, were largely offset by improved yields on debt securities, which increased 15 basis points to 2.75%.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 15 basis points from 3.98% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 15 basis points from 4.03%. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs and higher yields on debt securities. Additionally, a 3 basis point increase in the contribution of loan fees to net interest margin was offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin.
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.8 million, a 7.8% increase from $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.3 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by higher values of assets under management and an increase in agricultural real estate brokerage commissions, as well as changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results. Additionally, smaller increases in service charges on deposit accounts and gains on the sale of foreclosed assets were partially offset by losses on securities and a decrease in card income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 13.1% from $8.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results, and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by higher values of assets under management.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $32.5 million, a 1.9% increase from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million loss on the extinguishment of debt, associated with the early payoff of $40.0 million of subordinated notes during September 2025, and a $0.4 million increase in occupancy expense, primarily due to planned building maintenance and upgrades. In addition, there were $0.1 million of transaction-related expenses for the CNB merger recognized during the third quarter of 2025.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 3.8% from $31.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the $0.4 million loss on the extinguishment of debt, a $0.3 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefits costs, a $0.3 million increase in furniture and equipment expense, and a $0.2 million increase in data processing expense.

Income Taxes

During the third quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate decreased to 26.1% from 27.0% during the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily related to the absence of $0.3 million of additional tax expense recognized in the second quarter of 2025 related to the nonrecurring reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income, in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge during the second quarter of 2025.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.40 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $3.35 billion at June 30, 2025, and $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024. The $51.8 million increase from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to new originations to existing customers in the commercial real estate – non-owner occupied and municipal, consumer and other segments. These increases were partially offset by some larger payoffs across the construction and land development and multi-family segments, as well as a seasonal reduction of $5.9 million in grain elevator lines of credit. Additionally, the increase in the multi-family segment was primarily due to completed projects being moved out of the construction and land development category.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.35 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $4.31 billion at June 30, 2025, and $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024. The $40.7 million increase from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to $45.0 million of wealth management customer reciprocal money market deposits brought on balance sheet at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Partially offsetting this increase was a $10.1 million decrease in time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $8.6 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, and $8.6 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. Additionally, of the $7.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of September 30, 2025, $1.8 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.2 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.3 million increase in specific reserves; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; and a $0.3 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.23% of total loans and 548% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, compared with 1.24% of total loans and 741% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.3 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $3.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Capital

As of September 30, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  September 30, 2025 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.77% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.67  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.35  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.16  4.00 
       

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 10.56% as of September 30, 2025, from 10.21% as of June 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.62 to $16.64 as of September 30, 2025, when compared to June 30, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 39,631 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.36 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $11.1 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
____________________________________
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to bank failures; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; (xxv) the possibility that stockholders of CNB may not approve the merger agreement; (xxvi) the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; (xxvii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xxviii) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; (xxix) the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of CNB into those of HBT; (xxx) the effects of the merger in HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, and (xxxi) regulatory approvals of the transaction, and (xxxii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.

Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, HBT and CNB intend to file materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that will include a proxy statement of CNB and a prospectus of HBT. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and CNB intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of CNB. This news release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or CNB may file with the SEC and send to CNB’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. CNB’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT OR CNB WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, CNB, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT and CNB with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, CNB and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CNB’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 9, 2025. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of CNB and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

Communications in this news release do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
Interest and dividend income $64,336  $63,919  $64,117  $191,393  $188,902 
Interest expense  14,350   14,261   16,384   43,041   47,453 
Net interest income  49,986   49,658   47,733   148,352   141,449 
Provision for credit losses  596   526   603   1,698   2,306 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  49,390   49,132   47,130   146,654   139,143 
Noninterest income  9,849   9,140   8,705   28,295   23,941 
Noninterest expense  32,508   31,914   31,322   96,357   93,099 
Income before income tax expense  26,731   26,358   24,513   78,592   69,985 
Income tax expense  6,966   7,128   6,333   20,522   18,477 
Net income $19,765  $19,230  $18,180  $58,070  $51,508 
           
Earnings per share - diluted $0.63  $0.61  $0.57  $1.84  $1.62 
           
Adjusted net income (1) $20,452  $19,803  $19,244  $59,508  $55,456 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)  0.65   0.63   0.61   1.88   1.75 
           
Book value per share $19.05  $18.44  $17.04     
Tangible book value per share (1)  16.64   16.02   14.55     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,455,803   31,495,434   31,559,366     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,587,935   31,588,541   31,677,546   31,628,929   31,715,708 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  4.13%  4.14%  3.98%  4.13%  3.96%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)  4.18   4.19   4.03   4.18   4.01 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.17%  53.10%  54.24%  53.37%  55.00%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)  52.68   52.61   53.71   52.88   54.45 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  78.21%  77.75%  78.72%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.56%  1.53%  1.44%  1.54%  1.37%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.31   13.47   13.81   13.57   13.58 
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)  15.28   15.55   16.25   15.66   16.11 
           
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)  1.61%  1.58%  1.53%  1.58%  1.48%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  13.77   13.87   14.62   13.90   14.62 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)  15.81   16.02   17.20   16.05   17.34 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.77%  17.74%  16.54%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  15.67   15.60   14.48     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.35   14.26   13.15     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  12.16   11.86   11.16     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.90   11.58   10.77     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  10.56   10.21   9.35     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.02%  0.12%  0.07%  0.06%  0.04%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.23   1.24   1.22     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.22   0.17   0.24     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17   0.13   0.17     

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$52,818  $53,156  $53,650  $159,343  $157,753 
Federally tax exempt 1,245   1,215   1,133   3,628   3,324 
Debt securities:         
Taxable 8,320   7,434   6,453   22,690   18,972 
Federally tax exempt 459   457   502   1,385   1,620 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,350   1,544   2,230   3,959   6,752 
Other interest and dividend income 144   113   149   388   481 
Total interest and dividend income 64,336   63,919   64,117   191,393   188,902 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 12,995   12,835   14,649   38,769   42,375 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase       134   22   415 
Borrowings 31   30   119   170   365 
Subordinated notes 387   469   470   1,326   1,409 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 937   927   1,012   2,754   2,889 
Total interest expense 14,350   14,261   16,384   43,041   47,453 
Net interest income 49,986   49,658   47,733   148,352   141,449 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 596   526   603   1,698   2,306 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,390   49,132   47,130   146,654   139,143 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 2,732   2,797   2,753   8,077   8,254 
Wealth management fees 3,122   2,826   2,670   8,789   7,840 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,093   1,915   2,081   5,952   5,852 
Mortgage servicing 1,019   1,042   1,113   3,051   3,279 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (514)  (751)  (1,488)  (1,573)  (1,505)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 390   459   461   1,101   1,202 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (49)        (49)  (3,382)
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (67)  23   136   (36)  24 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 148   14   (44)  175   15 
Gains (losses) on other assets (14)  (128)  (2)  (88)  (637)
Income on bank owned life insurance 169   167   170   500   500 
Other noninterest income 820   776   855   2,396   2,499 
Total noninterest income 9,849   9,140   8,705   28,295   23,941 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 16,351   16,452   16,325   49,856   49,346 
Employee benefits 3,314   3,580   2,997   10,179   8,662 
Occupancy of bank premises 2,826   2,471   2,695   7,922   7,520 
Furniture and equipment 737   575   446   1,757   1,544 
Data processing 2,791   2,687   2,640   8,195   8,171 
Marketing and customer relations 1,035   1,020   1,380   3,199   3,372 
Amortization of intangible assets 694   694   710   2,083   2,130 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 391         391    
FDIC insurance 561   551   572   1,674   1,697 
Loan collection and servicing 264   360   476   1,007   1,403 
Foreclosed assets 62   67   19   134   78 
Other noninterest expense 3,482   3,457   3,062   9,960   9,176 
Total noninterest expense 32,508   31,914   31,322   96,357   93,099 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 26,731   26,358   24,513   78,592   69,985 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,966   7,128   6,333   20,522   18,477 
NET INCOME$19,765  $19,230  $18,180  $58,070  $51,508 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.63  $0.61  $0.58  $1.84  $1.63 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.63  $0.61  $0.57  $1.84  $1.62 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,481,135   31,510,759   31,559,366   31,525,247   31,600,442 
                    


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$21,767  $25,563  $26,776 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 133,366   170,179   152,895 
Cash and cash equivalents 155,133   195,742   179,671 
      
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 793,730   773,206   710,303 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 466,565   481,942   505,075 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,279   3,346   3,364 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,609   2,609   2,638 
Restricted stock, at cost 4,979   4,979   5,086 
Loans held for sale 1,432   2,316   2,959 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,400,029   3,348,211   3,369,830 
Allowance for credit losses (41,900)  (41,659)  (40,966)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,358,129   3,306,552   3,328,864 
      
Bank owned life insurance 24,489   24,320   24,405 
Bank premises and equipment, net 69,965   68,523   65,919 
Bank premises held for sale    140   317 
Foreclosed assets 1,007   890   376 
Goodwill 59,820   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 15,760   16,454   18,552 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 17,254   17,768   17,496 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 23,575   20,624   24,160 
Other assets 35,687   37,553   40,109 
Total assets$5,035,027  $5,018,398  $4,990,728 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,034,181  $1,034,387  $1,008,359 
Interest-bearing 3,313,006   3,272,144   3,272,341 
Total deposits 4,347,187   4,306,531   4,280,700 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    556   29,029 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,271   7,240   13,435 
Subordinated notes    39,593   39,533 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,894   52,879   52,834 
Other liabilities 28,546   30,702   37,535 
Total liabilities 4,435,898   4,437,501   4,453,066 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 329   329   328 
Surplus 297,992   297,479   296,810 
Retained earnings 354,864   341,750   302,532 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,119)  (32,739)  (38,989)
Treasury stock at cost (26,937)  (25,922)  (23,019)
Total stockholders’ equity 599,129   580,897   537,662 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,035,027  $5,018,398  $4,990,728 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,455,803   31,495,434   31,559,366 
            


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
      
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$395,859 $419,430 $395,598
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 312,192  317,475  288,838
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 931,723  907,073  889,188
Construction and land development 269,924  310,252  359,151
Multi-family 514,801  453,812  432,712
One-to-four family residential 443,215  451,197  472,040
Agricultural and farmland 280,309  271,644  297,102
Municipal, consumer, and other 252,006  217,328  235,201
Total loans$3,400,029 $3,348,211 $3,369,830
         


(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,034,181 $1,034,387 $1,008,359
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,102,815  1,097,086  1,076,445
Money market 883,327  831,292  795,150
Savings 562,149  568,971  566,783
Time 764,715  774,795  803,964
Brokered     29,999
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,313,006  3,272,144  3,272,341
Total deposits$4,347,187 $4,306,531 $4,280,700
         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
  
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$3,379,637  $54,063 6.35% $3,417,582  $54,371 6.38% $3,379,299  $54,783 6.45%
Debt securities 1,265,683   8,779 2.75   1,217,386   7,891 2.60   1,191,642   6,955 2.32 
Deposits with banks 142,659   1,350 3.75   160,726   1,544 3.85   185,870   2,230 4.77 
Other 12,540   144 4.51   12,519   113 3.66   12,660   149 4.68 
Total interest-earning assets 4,800,519  $64,336 5.32%  4,808,213  $63,919 5.33%  4,769,471  $64,117 5.35%
Allowance for credit losses (41,711)      (42,118)      (40,780)    
Noninterest-earning assets 268,353       270,580       278,030     
Total assets$5,027,161      $5,036,675      $5,006,721     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,113,391  $1,676 0.60% $1,125,787  $1,569 0.56% $1,085,609  $1,408 0.52%
Money market 833,812   4,638 2.21   813,531   4,463 2.20   800,651   4,726 2.35 
Savings 568,001   399 0.28   569,193   374 0.26   573,077   396 0.27 
Time 771,360   6,282 3.23   780,536   6,429 3.30   804,379   7,702 3.81 
Brokered               29,996   417 5.54 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,286,564   12,995 1.57   3,289,047   12,835 1.57   3,293,712   14,649 1.77 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6       1,420    0.05   29,426   134 1.80 
Borrowings 7,256   31 1.68   7,225   30 1.70   13,691   119 3.47 
Subordinated notes 32,714   387 4.69   39,582   469 4.76   39,524   470 4.73 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,887   937 7.04   52,871   927 7.03   52,827   1,012 7.63 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,379,427  $14,350 1.68%  3,390,145  $14,261 1.69%  3,429,180  $16,384 1.90%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,028,608       1,044,539       1,013,893     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 30,050       29,486       39,903     
Total liabilities 4,438,085       4,464,170       4,482,976     
Stockholders' Equity 589,076       572,505       523,745     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,027,161      $5,036,675      $5,006,721     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $49,986 4.13%   $49,658 4.14%   $47,733 3.98%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   552 0.05     548 0.05     552 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $50,538 4.18%   $50,206 4.19%   $48,285 4.03%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.64%     3.64%     3.45%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,421,092      $1,418,068      $1,340,291     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42       1.42       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.19%     1.19%     1.35%
Cost of funds    1.29      1.29      1.47 

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
  
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
            
ASSETS           
Loans$3,419,077  $162,971 6.37% $3,374,875  $161,077 6.38%
Debt securities 1,229,388   24,075 2.62   1,197,772   20,592 2.30 
Deposits with banks 141,216   3,959 3.75   188,087   6,752 4.80 
Other 12,579   388 4.12   12,744   481 5.04 
Total interest-earning assets 4,802,260  $191,393 5.33%  4,773,478  $188,902 5.29%
Allowance for credit losses (41,962)      (40,611)    
Noninterest-earning assets 271,193       279,789     
Total assets$5,031,491      $5,012,656     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,119,902  $4,698 0.56% $1,112,198  $4,148 0.50%
Money market 818,453   13,498 2.20   800,693   14,193 2.37 
Savings 568,891   1,143 0.27   592,134   1,232 0.28 
Time 778,618   19,430 3.34   744,349   20,744 3.72 
Brokered        50,046   2,058 5.49 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,285,864   38,769 1.58   3,299,420   42,375 1.72 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,361   22 0.89   30,769   415 1.80 
Borrowings 9,103   170 2.49   13,387   365 3.64 
Subordinated notes 37,261   1,326 4.76   39,504   1,409 4.76 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,871   2,754 6.97   52,812   2,889 7.31 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,388,460  $43,041 1.70%  3,435,892  $47,453 1.84%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,039,564       1,031,239     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 31,242       38,943     
Total liabilities 4,459,266       4,506,074     
Stockholders' Equity 572,225       506,582     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,031,491       5,012,656     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $148,352 4.13%   $141,449 3.96%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   1,645 0.05     1,680 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $149,997 4.18%   $143,129 4.01%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.63%     3.45%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,413,800      $1,337,586     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.20%     1.31%
Cost of funds    1.30      1.42 

____________________________________
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
      
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$7,637  $5,615  $8,200 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 5   9   5 
Total nonperforming loans 7,642   5,624   8,205 
Foreclosed assets 1,007   890   376 
Total nonperforming assets$8,649  $6,514  $8,581 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$1,760  $1,878  $2,046 
      
Allowance for credit losses$41,900  $41,659  $40,966 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,400,029   3,348,211   3,369,830 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.23%  1.24%  1.22%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 548.64   741.92   499.59 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 548.29   740.74   499.28 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.17   0.24 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.17   0.24 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17   0.13   0.17 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.25   0.19   0.25 
            


 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$41,659  $42,111  $40,806  $42,044  $40,048 
Provision for credit losses 375   595   746   1,466   1,983 
Charge-offs (723)  (1,252)  (1,101)  (2,640)  (2,198)
Recoveries 589   205   515   1,030   1,133 
Ending balance$41,900  $41,659  $40,966  $41,900  $40,966 
          
Net charge-offs$134  $1,047  $586  $1,610  $1,065 
Average loans 3,379,637   3,417,582   3,379,299   3,419,077   3,374,875 
          
Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.02%  0.12%  0.07%  0.06%  0.04%

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025  2024
          
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Loans$375 $595  $746  $1,466 $1,983
Unfunded lending-related commitments 221  (69)  (143)  232  323
Total provision for credit losses$596 $526  $603  $1,698 $2,306
                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net income $19,765  $19,230  $18,180  $58,070  $51,508 
Less: adjustments          
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (391)        (391)   
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (7)  (50)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (49)        (49)  (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (514)  (751)  (1,488)  (1,573)  (1,505)
Total adjustments  (961)  (801)  (1,488)  (2,011)  (5,522)
Tax effect of adjustments (1)  274   228   424   573   1,574 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (687)  (573)  (1,064)  (1,438)  (3,948)
Adjusted net income $20,452  $19,803  $19,244  $59,508  $55,456 
           
Average assets $5,027,161  $5,036,675  $5,006,721  $5,031,491  $5,012,656 
           
Return on average assets *  1.56%  1.53%  1.44%  1.54%  1.37%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.61   1.58   1.53   1.58   1.48 

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025  2024
           
Numerator:          
Net income $19,765 $19,230 $18,180 $58,070 $51,508
           
Adjusted net income $20,452 $19,803 $19,244 $59,508 $55,456
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding  31,481,135  31,510,759  31,559,366  31,525,247  31,600,442
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  106,800  77,782  118,180  103,682  115,266
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,587,935  31,588,541  31,677,546  31,628,929  31,715,708
           
Earnings per share - basic $0.63 $0.61 $0.58 $1.84 $1.63
Earnings per share - diluted $0.63 $0.61 $0.57 $1.84 $1.62
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.65 $0.63 $0.61 $1.89 $1.75
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.65 $0.63 $0.61 $1.88 $1.75

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income $49,986  $49,658  $47,733  $148,352  $141,449 
Noninterest income  9,849   9,140   8,705   28,295   23,941 
Noninterest expense  (32,508)  (31,914)  (31,322)  (96,357)  (93,099)
Pre-provision net revenue  27,327   26,884   25,116   80,290   72,291 
Less: adjustments          
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (391)        (391)   
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (7)  (50)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (49)        (49)  (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (514)  (751)  (1,488)  (1,573)  (1,505)
Total adjustments  (961)  (801)  (1,488)  (2,011)  (5,522)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $28,288  $27,685  $26,604  $82,301  $77,813 
           
Pre-provision net revenue $27,327  $26,884  $25,116  $80,290  $72,291 
Less: net charge-offs  134   1,047   586   1,610   1,065 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $27,193  $25,837  $24,530  $78,680  $71,226 
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $28,288  $27,685  $26,604  $82,301  $77,813 
Less: net charge-offs  134   1,047   586   1,610   1,065 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $28,154  $26,638  $26,018  $80,691  $76,748 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $49,986  $49,658  $47,733  $148,352  $141,449 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  552   548   552   1,645   1,680 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $50,538  $50,206  $48,285  $149,997  $143,129 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  4.13%  4.14%  3.98%  4.13%  3.96%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.05   0.05   0.05   0.05 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)  4.18%  4.19%  4.03%  4.18%  4.01%
           
Average interest-earning assets $4,800,519  $4,808,213  $4,769,471  $4,802,260  $4,773,478 

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Total noninterest expense $32,508  $31,914  $31,322  $96,357  $93,099 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  694   694   710   2,083   2,130 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets  31,814   31,220   30,612   94,274   90,969 
Less: adjustments to noninterest expense          
Loss on extinguishment of debt  391         391    
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  391         391    
Adjusted noninterest expense $31,423  $31,220  $30,612  $93,883  $90,969 
           
Net interest income $49,986  $49,658  $47,733  $148,352  $141,449 
Total noninterest income  9,849   9,140   8,705   28,295   23,941 
Operating revenue  59,835   58,798   56,438   176,647   165,390 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  552   548   552   1,645   1,680 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  60,387   59,346   56,990   178,292   167,070 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (7)  (50)     2   (635)
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (49)        (49)  (3,382)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (514)  (751)  (1,488)  (1,573)  (1,505)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  (570)  (801)  (1,488)  (1,620)  (5,522)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $60,957  $60,147  $58,478  $179,912  $172,592 
           
Efficiency ratio  53.17%  53.10%  54.24%  53.37%  55.00%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  52.68   52.61   53.71   52.88   54.45 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  51.55   51.91   52.35   52.18   52.71 

____________________________________
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $599,129  $580,897  $537,662 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  15,760   16,454   18,552 
Tangible common equity $523,549  $504,623  $459,290 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $5,035,027  $5,018,398  $4,990,728 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  15,760   16,454   18,552 
Tangible assets $4,959,447  $4,942,124  $4,912,356 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.90%  11.58%  10.77%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.56   10.21   9.35 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,455,803   31,495,434   31,559,366 
       
Book value per share $19.05  $18.44  $17.04 
Tangible book value per share  16.64   16.02   14.55 
             

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		  2025   2024 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $589,076  $572,505  $523,745  $572,225  $506,582 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  16,095   16,782   18,892   16,781   19,607 
Average tangible common equity $513,161  $495,903  $445,033  $495,624  $427,155 
           
Net income $19,765  $19,230  $18,180  $58,070  $51,508 
Adjusted net income  20,452   19,803   19,244   59,508   55,456 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.31%  13.47%  13.81%  13.57%  13.58%
Return on average tangible common equity *  15.28   15.55   16.25   15.66   16.11 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  13.77%  13.87%  14.62%  13.90%  14.62%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  15.81   16.02   17.20   16.05   17.34 

____________________________________

* Annualized measure.


