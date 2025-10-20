OGRD Alliance Expands OncoVix and PLPC-DB Initiatives from the Emirates to Asia and MENA Regions





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following recent licensing frameworks and the international exposure of the PLPC Platform , the American-born biotechnology system — backed by Q1 publications, filed patents, FDA-aligned audits, and UAE-based legal and banking partners — consolidates its presence across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.



OGRD Alliance L.L.C-FZ , an international biotechnology organization led by its Chief Scientific Officer, Oncopathologist Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez Sandoval, M.D., announces the expansion of its PLPC-DB phospholipoproteomic module, supported by the OncoVix Program, from Dubai toward Asia and the MENA region. The initiative reinforces the group’s position as a bridge between American scientific innovation and global life-science investment.



The expansion follows participation in international biotechnology conferences and the formalization of manufacturing and licensing agreements with strategic brokers and consultancies in Japan and Singapore. The Dubai hub now acts as the group’s financial and logistical center for Asia and the Middle East.



The PLPC Platform



The proprietary PLPC (Phospholipoproteomic Complex) integrates four scientific and regulatory pillars:

PLPC-DB , a non-cellular immunobiological module validated under FDA-aligned documentation for adaptive biotechnology.

, a non-cellular immunobiological module validated under FDA-aligned documentation for adaptive biotechnology. PLPC-NX , called ABIMPROSYC , a GRAS-certified nutritional technology platform synchronized with circadian and metabolic regulation.

, called , a GRAS-certified nutritional technology platform synchronized with circadian and metabolic regulation. STIP (Structural Traceability and Immunophenotypic Platform), ensuring ex vivo validation, cross-jurisdictional reproducibility, and real-world-evidence compliance.





The platform’s scientific validation pillar is supported by 11 Tier-1 congress presentations (ASCO, ESMO, SITC, CAP-25, BioJapan 2025), five Q1-indexed papers listed in PubMed, three international patent families filed in the United States, Japan, and Australia, and two independent pre-FDA regulatory audits confirming data integrity and traceability.



OncoVix Program



The OncoVix Program documentation network encompasses hundreds of anonymized dossiers divided into validated sub-cohorts, representing thousands of applications under controlled real-world-evidence conditions — demonstrating that biotechnology originating in America can achieve measurable and reproducible outcomes meeting global standards of safety and transparency.

“Our goal has always been to merge ethics, evidence, and scalability,” said Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez Sandoval , Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of OGRD Alliance. “From America to Dubai and now toward Asia and MENA, OncoVix and PLPC-DB illustrate how data-driven innovation can transcend borders and advance global biotech standards.”



The adjudication and asset-licensing process of the PLPC Platform is supported by leading UAE legal firms and banking brokers, ensuring regulatory transparency for forthcoming strategic transactions.



Dr. Gutiérrez, recipient of the Visionary Award 2025 as recognized by industry peers, is also scheduled as a principal speaker at the year-end biotechnology and investment congresses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, highlighting the region’s growing role in next-generation life-science investment.



About OGRD Alliance L.L.C-FZ (Meydan Free Zone – Dubai)



OGRD Alliance is a biotechnology organization dedicated to the research, development, and global deployment of non-cellular immunobiological platforms. Its portfolio — PLPC-DB, PLPC-NX, STIP, AppinProCyc, and the OncoVix Program — is recognized for integrating science, ethics, and traceability within a model of responsible innovation.



For more information, users can visit www.plpcplatform.org .

