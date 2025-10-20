Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears V1 Protocol Launch With Over 17,300 Investors in Q4 2025

Dubai, UAE , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to mature, projects are increasingly judged by what they build rather than what they promise. Among the new crypto wave of contenders, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to reach a major milestone that could define its place in the sector. The protocol’s V1 lending and borrowing platform is set to debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking its transition from concept to product. With strong community traction and consistent development updates, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the few DeFi crypto platforms of 2025 moving toward deployment.











Structured Presale and Investor Growth

The Mutuum Finance presale follows a transparent, stage-based structure that rewards early participation and keeps pricing predictable. Each phase features a fixed token price and allocation; once a phase sells out, the next opens at a slightly higher rate. This progressive model has encouraged steady participation rather than short-term trading.

Currently, the presale is in Phase 6, with 70% of tokens already allocated. The MUTM token is priced at $0.035, heading toward a $0.06 listing price upon launch. To date, over 770 million tokens have been distributed, bringing total funds raised to $17.6 million.

Mutuum Finance keeps the campaign interactive through a 24-hour leaderboard, which tracks daily contributors and rewards the top depositor with $500 in MUTM each day. A separate $100,000 community giveaway divides ten prizes of $10,000 each, further energizing participants. Together, these features have helped Mutuum Finance build one of the largest presale communities in DeFi this year.

What Mutuum Finance Represents

At its core, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) aims to deliver a dual-market lending ecosystem that merges efficiency and flexibility. It operates two complementary layers of liquidity:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C) markets allow users to deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared pools. These assets automatically generate yield as borrowers draw from them, creating steady returns.





Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets enable direct lending relationships for tokens that may not have sufficient liquidity in pooled systems, letting participants negotiate individual loan terms.

Depositors receive mtTokens, interest-bearing receipts that represent their share of the pool and can later be redeemed for both the original asset and accumulated yield.

Mutuum Finance also integrates a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where part of the protocol’s fee revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market and redistribute them to mtToken stakers. This process ties protocol success directly to token demand, forming a sustainable feedback loop between user activity and long-term token value.

Official V1 Statement, Security Audit, and Bug-Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance confirmed its development status in an official X post, announcing that the V1 protocol will debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The testnet will include essential components such as a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, marking the project’s first operational milestone. ETH and USDT will serve as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral functions, with more tokens to follow after live testing.

Security remains a cornerstone of Mutuum’s roadmap. The protocol completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, signaling strong adherence to smart-contract safety standards. Alongside this, a $50,000 bug-bounty program invites independent developers and ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities before mainnet launch.

Rewards in the program range from $200 for minor issues up to $2,000 for critical discoveries, ensuring that multiple layers of testing occur before the platform handles user funds. Together, the audit and bounty framework underline Mutuum Finance’s focus on transparency and operational reliability, a factor that continues to attract both individual investors and larger participants seeking well-audited DeFi opportunities.

Expanding Beyond the Core

While the lending and borrowing markets form the foundation of Mutuum Finance, its long-term roadmap extends beyond basic liquidity operations. The team has revealed plans to introduce an on-demand stablecoin designed to maintain a one-to-one peg with the U.S. dollar. Unlike algorithmic models, this stablecoin will be backed by over-collateralized reserves drawn from the protocol’s lending ecosystem. Interest generated from these reserves will flow into the project’s treasury, supporting the platform’s sustainability and providing an additional utility layer for MUTM.

The stablecoin will also strengthen collateral diversity, enabling users to borrow or lend with reduced exposure to volatility. For lenders, it offers predictable returns; for borrowers, it provides a dependable unit of account, both of which contribute to overall ecosystem stability.

In parallel, Mutuum Finance is preparing for Layer-2 scaling to enhance transaction efficiency and reduce gas fees. By integrating with leading Layer-2 networks, the protocol aims to expand its accessibility and throughput without compromising decentralization. Lower fees will make smaller transactions more viable, broadening participation and positioning the platform for multi-chain deployment in future phases.

Why the Upcoming Launch Matters

The upcoming testnet release represents a major step in Mutuum Finance’s evolution. It will allow evaluation of interest-rate mechanisms, collateral management, and liquidation behavior before transitioning to the mainnet environment. With capital already committed, audited smart contracts, and community engagement steadily growing, the project is positioned to demonstrate its functionality within months rather than years.

The combination of a completed audit, a working testnet, and transparent presale performance sets Mutuum Finance apart from many early-stage DeFi crypto ventures that remain conceptual. As the crypto market enters a period of renewed activity, the protocol’s focus on real yield, stable assets, and scalable design aligns it closely with the direction many investors expect the DeFi sector to take in 2026 and beyond.

